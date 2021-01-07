CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mark Harris, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Please click here to access the live webcast of the presentation.

About Heidrick & Struggles:
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

H&S Investors & Analysts Contact:
Suzanne Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations:
1 212 551 0554, srosenberg@heidrick.com

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.