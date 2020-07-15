CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2020 second quarter financial results on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call and accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast from the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at www.heidrick.com.  To listen by phone dial +1-866-211-4120 or +1-647-689-6618, conference ID: 4242978.  The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.

About Heidrick & Struggles:
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

H&S Investors & Analysts Contact:
Suzanne Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations:
1 212 551 0554, srosenberg@heidrick.com

 

