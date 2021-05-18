WILMINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity (TE), a global leader in connectivity and sensors, expands its range of AMPMODU interconnection solutions with the manufacturer's 2 mm receptacles, breakaway headers and shrouded headers.
These new connectors occupy 38 percent less space than traditional 2.54 mm (0.1 inch) centerline products, while reliably and economically meeting the packaging and inter-connection requirements of today's miniature, sophisticated electronics. Available in vertical and right-angle orientations, the shrouded headers come in a double row configuration with through-hole or surface mount termination for ease of manufacturing.
AMPMODU 2 mm breakaway headers can be mounted onto boards with thicknesses of 1.6 mm or 2.4 mm, providing customers with a wide range of options for PCB assembly. The headers offer an intermateable solution with major brand receptacles via a polarization feature that favors correct mating. They are molded in a flame-retardant (UL94 V0) thermoplastic housing material that is resistant to reflow soldering temperatures, resulting in a high level of safety in harsh environments.
The products are designed for use across multiple industry segments where space constraints are of particular concern. Target applications include PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers) and other I/O devices, servo drives, industrial automation and controls, industrial robotics, instrumentation and test equipment, building/factory automation and material handling.
