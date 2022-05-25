Heilind will join engineering professionals at Sensors Converge in San Jose, California for the largest showcasing of sensing technologies
WILMINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year's Sensors Converge (formerly Sensors Expo) — North America's premier event dedicated to sensors and sensor-integrated systems. At the event, Heilind will have samples from leading sensor manufacturers Alliance Sensors, Amphenol Sensors, Crouzet, Omron, Probes Unlimited and TE Connectivity.
Included in Heilind's portfolio are a variety of sensors, transducers, MEMS and related devices -- including pressure, proximity, position, temperature, humidity, force, acceleration, liquid level, current and vibration sensors.
Heilind also provides technical assistance and complete logistics support for its customers' production needs, even for smaller quantities. Additionally, it supports custom solutions for a variety of sensor types.
"With our vast inventory and knowledge, we are constantly introducing next-generation designs and working with new manufacturers," said David Goforth, NA Director of Supplier Relations, Heilind Electronics. "We will continue to expand beyond traditional solutions."
Heilind works with customers of all sizes, from start-ups to large multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #1323 for the duration of the exhibit, which will be held from June 28 through June 29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
Tara Lopes, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3372, tlopes@heilind.com
