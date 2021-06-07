EL PASO, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helios Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Helios Real Estate, a client-focused, tech-forward firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Oscar Alvarado, the founder of Helios Real Estate, has consistently ranked among the city of El Paso's top real estate professionals since entering the field in 2008. The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) has named Alvarado among its top 250 agents, and he is the former president of NAHREP's El Paso Chapter. As an El Paso native, Alvarado is the ultimate ambassador to his clients.
Helios Real Estate combines a customer-centric philosophy and innovative approach with best-in-class technology to optimize sellers' listings and provide buyers with tailored, targeted results. The team serves a range of clients, from young military families to retirees to first-time homebuyers to empty nesters, and its professionals know the ins and outs of Greater El Paso, including its culture, the real estate agents on the other side of the table, and the local real estate market.
Partnering with Side will ensure Helios Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Helios Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Helios Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Since day one of becoming a real estate agent, my clients have been at the heart of my business," said Alvarado. "With Side's unparalleled marketing, technology, administrative, and legal solutions, I can serve them at an even higher level as I help them achieve the dream of homeownership in the city I'm passionate about."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Helios Real Estate
Helios Real Estate is a client-focused, tech-forward firm driven by doing the right thing. Using its unmatchable knowledge and passion for El Paso, its neighborhoods, and its culture, Helios Real Estate orchestrates each client's perfect purchase or sale. Headquartered in El Paso, the team serves young military families, empty nesters, and everyone in between. For more information, visit http://www.heliosrealestatetx.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side