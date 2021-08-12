ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heliox, a market leader in fast, electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, today announces that it has entered into the vehicle-to-everything (V2X), smart energy management space through a partnership with Fermata Energy, a leading V2X services provider. Additionally, Heliox announces it has developed a 20kW bidirectional V2X charger, exclusively available later this year in the U.S. market, through its partnership with Fermata Energy. Waterland Private Equity, the parent company of Heliox, has recently made an equity investment in Fermata Energy.
Fermata Energy was founded to accelerate the adoption of EVs on the road, and the transition to renewable energy on the grid. Their proprietary V2X software technology turns EVs into energy-storage assets, combating climate change, increasing energy resilience, and dramatically lowering the cost of EV ownership.
The collaboration between Heliox and Fermata Energy will accelerate how EV operators can use parked electric vehicles to provide energy management services during peak times and lower energy costs at home or in the workplace. The partnership will leverage the power of Fermata Energy's V2X technology and Heliox's state-of-the-art bidirectional chargers.
"Smart energy management is one of the biggest market opportunities in the EV space today" said Michael Colijn, CEO of Heliox. "By offering bidirectional charging, Heliox can support the growing number of vehicles that can return power to the grid, and help consumers and businesses alike meet their clean energy and environmental goals."
"Together, we will be able to help our customers accelerate electric vehicle adoption by making it possible for a parked EV to provide power to buildings and the grid," said David Slutzky, founder and CEO of Fermata Energy. "Through our partnership with Heliox, Fermata Energy can make EV adoption much more compelling and cost effective. Our technology turns EVs into energy storage assets that fight climate change and increase resilience, while dramatically lowering the cost of EVs."
Frost & Sullivan projects that the U.S. passenger EV market will reach nearly 7 million unit sales annually by 2025, up from 1.4 million in 2020. The Biden Administration's proposed $7.5 billion investment to electrify the U.S. transportation infrastructure will only accelerate consumer demand. Further, the country's nearly half a million school buses will need to be electrified.
###
About Heliox
Heliox provides world class smart energy management solutions that are tailored and scalable within a fast changing e-mobility landscape. We are working towards a sustainable world where a seamless charging experience is the standard for every electric vehicle, and this transforms the way we power our everyday. Founded in 2009, Heliox is the market leader in fast charging systems within public transport, e-trucks, marine, mining and port equipment. In 2017, the company installed one of Europe's first and largest rapid charging networks for the e-bus fleet in Eindhoven, The Netherlands; and over the past two years, has created 'model city' energy ecosystems around the world in Den Bosch, Netherlands, Glasgow, Scotland and Montgomery County, Maryland (USA).
Operating globally, the company is headquartered in the Netherlands with local presence in Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain and the United States.
Visit us on: https://www.heliox-energy.com.
About Fermata Energy
Fermata Energy's turnkey V2X system makes it possible for EVs to combat climate change, increase energy resilience, and reduce energy costs. For more information, visit http://www.fermataenergy.com, and follow us on Twitter (@FermataEnergy), LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram (@fermata__energy).
Media Contact
Lisa Langsdorf, GoodEye Public Relations, +1 646-828-7415, lisa@goodeyepr.com
SOURCE Heliox