AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hellas welcomes Robert R. Paulk to its leadership team as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) as Hellas continues to see amazing growth in the company. In his role, Bob will review the entire Hellas organization and work with each key department to help to increase efficiencies and improve processes as Hellas continues on its journey toward excellence across all lines of business. "I'm excited to join Hellas – an organization that has demonstrated excellence, vision, and leadership while maintaining numerous competitive advantages," adds Paulk.
With a 16-year compound annual growth rate of 26.7%, including a 3-year CAGR of 27.17% from 2017 to 2020, Hellas continues to see unprecedented growth. Hellas is the largest vertically-integrated synthetic turf sports construction contractor in the United States.
Paulk's success is attributed to skills that develop, motivate, and lead cross-functional teams. Portraying a servant leadership style takes strong strategic planning, a comprehensive road map for success, and an exhaustive follow through with successful execution. "People are any organizations greatest asset," Paulk says.
Paulk, a 1984 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, retired in 2014 after 30 years of Active and Reserve naval service that culminated with three decorated command and overseas combat tours (2007-2012) in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. In his private career, Bob has held numerous senior leadership positions in both large national and regional private businesses and non-profit organizations.
Recently, Paulk served as Pogue Construction's Chief Operations Officer (COO), a $600 million general contractor located in McKinney, TX. During his 6 years as COO he led multiple key re-organization and staffing initiatives, corrected project on-time completion performance, and helped drive record annual revenues and profit in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Concurrently, Pogue Construction received regional and national recognition for construction volume and as a "best place to work."
Married for over 30 years to his high school sweetheart, the former Linda Spragins, who serves as President/CEO of Sky Ranch, the family resides in Plano, TX.
