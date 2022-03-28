The firm welcomes Douglas Gladstone as Managing Director to serve clients' growing need for transformational IT leaders.
BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heller Search Associates, an executive search firm that specializes in recruiting Chief Information Officers (CIO), Chief Information Security Officers (CISO), Chief Technology Officers (CTO) and other C- and VP-level technology executives, has welcomed Douglas Gladstone to the firm as Managing Director. Heller Search is experiencing rapid growth due to the high demand for qualified tech executives, and has hired Gladstone, a technology search expert, to help serve its growing client roster.
Doug possesses over 20 years of executive search experience, the majority of which has been focused on technology roles. He has built numerous executive teams and placed hundreds of Board Members, CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, heads of engineering, and other senior technology executives for private and public companies in multiple industries.
Most recently, Doug was a partner at Odgers Berndtson, a Top 10 global executive search firm. He splits his time between San Francisco and northern Virginia.
"Every company is becoming a technology company in one way or another," said Martha Heller, CEO, Heller Search Associates. "With software and data at the center of most business strategies, companies are accelerating digital investments. Smart CEOs know that success will hinge on whether they have an effective technology leadership team," she added.
"I have always loved finding and placing technology leaders, but at this moment, in this economy, technology search is extremely challenging, exciting and rewarding," said Doug Gladstone. "So, when given the opportunity to join Heller Search, which is widely considered to be the 'go-to firm' for CIOs, Chief Data Officers, and other tech executives, it was an easy decision."
Heller Search has recruited technology executives for Tech Data, Centene, Insight, Resideo Technologies, Perdue Farms, 7-Eleven, Claire's Stores, Biogen, Bright Horizons, Thor Industries, The Broad Institute, and RTI International. The firm also has a large number of mid-market clients and is working with a several private equity firms to build technology leadership teams at their portfolio companies.
For this critical role, Heller Search retained the services of Rochelle Schumer, co-founder of R&L Associates, Ltd., a firm specializing in placing search professionals within the search industry.
About Heller Search Associates
Heller Search is a retained executive search firm specializing in Chief Information Officers (CIO), Chief Technology Officers (CTO), Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) and all senior technology positions nationwide, across all industries. Its clients include Fortune 500 as well as mid-market companies, private equity, higher education, non-profits, and high-tech startups. Heller Search is a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.hellersearch.com.
