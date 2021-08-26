BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter of 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 5.1% year over year to RMB3,671.7 million (US$568.7 million*) in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB464.2 million (US$71.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB456.4 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB551.0 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB669.8 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the same period of 2020.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on the Company application were 115.6 million in June 2021, compared to 111.5 million in June 2020.
  • Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.1 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, which included 3.9 million paying users of Tantan.

First Half of 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to RMB7,142.3 million (US$1,106.2 million) for the first half of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million (US$143.4 million) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million (US$183.5 million) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB4.57 during the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB6.39 during the same period of 2020.

"The second quarter of 2021 was a solid quarter with decent financial results and progress on all of our strategic priorities." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group. "The fundamentals of the core Momo as a social platform continued to strengthen. At the same time revenue performance and structure showed solid improvements. The healthy and productive core business gives us important leverage to plow new grounds and build longer term drivers for the group."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,671.7 million (US$568.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.1% from RMB3,868.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,101.3 million (US$325.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 19.3% from RMB2,602.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on the Company's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service revenues, which were RMB216.5 million (US$33.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB191.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,507.3 million (US$233.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 25.2% from RMB1,204.3 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the virtual gift revenues of new applications. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan, due to the decrease of paying users of Tantan.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB51.6 million (US$8.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 35.9% from RMB38.0 million during the same period of 2020. The increase in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the increased demand from brand marketers.

Mobile games revenues were RMB9.2 million (US$1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 20.6% from RMB11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,340.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB3,157.5 million (US$489.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB517.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB513.5 million (US$79.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the decrease in the membership subscription revenues. 

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,075.6 million (US$476.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2.3% from RMB3,146.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses due to the fair value remeasurement of liability classified options granted to Tantan's founders; (b) a decrease in infrastructure-related spending, such as server depreciation costs; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, and an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to promote our core live video services.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,980.1 million (US$461.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.9% from RMB2,923.7 million during the same period of 2020.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB90.3 million (US$14.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease from RMB91.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB686.3 million (US$106.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB812.7 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB711.3 million (US$110.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB945.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.9 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB125.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB781.9 million (US$121.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1,035.8 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB835.8 million (US$129.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB1,102.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB40.9 million (US$6.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB291.5 million (US$45.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, decreasing from RMB443.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to (a) the lower profit in the second quarter of 2021; and (b) less payment of withholding income tax on dividends distributed by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE") in China to our offshore entity in the second quarter of 2021. The dividends of RMB1,300.0 million (US$201.3 million) and withholding income tax of RMB130.0 million (US$20.1 million) were paid in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income

Net income was RMB461.5 million (US$71.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB455.5 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB481.3 million (US$74.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB586.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB124.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB548.3 million (US$84.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB668.9 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB605.8 million (US$93.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB744.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB44.5 million (US$6.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB70.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB464.2 million (US$71.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.4 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB551.0 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB669.8 million during the same period of 2020.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,450.0 million (US$2,392.9 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB167.8 million (US$26.0 million), compared to a net cash provided by operating activities of RMB807.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to the cash payment of RMB678.2 million (US$105.0 million) we made to Tantan's founders to settle the previously granted liability-classified share options upon their termination of services with Tantan in the second quarter of 2021.

First Half of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2021 were RMB7,142.3 million (US$1,106.2 million), a decrease of 4.3% from RMB7,462.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million (US$143.4 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million (US$183.5 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB4.57 in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB6.39 in the same period of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB333.8 million (US$51.7 million) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,350.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Recent Developments

Execution of share repurchase program

On September 3, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of August 26, 2021, the Company has repurchased 13.46 million ADSs for US$173.4 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$12.87 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.65 billion to RMB3.75 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1% to 0.4% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth.  Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors.  For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.          

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months



First half year

Ended June 30



Ended June 30



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:























Live video service

2,602,876



2,101,332



325,455



4,934,880



4,063,427



629,345

Value-added service

1,204,320



1,507,258



233,445



2,380,074



2,962,771



458,875

Mobile marketing

37,964



51,601



7,992



95,119



90,318



13,988

Mobile games

11,564



9,182



1,422



24,255



20,366



3,154

Other services

11,528



2,341



362



28,008



5,428



841

Total net revenues

3,868,252



3,671,714



568,676



7,462,336



7,142,310



1,106,203

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues

(2,036,305)



(2,070,329)



(320,653)



(3,913,221)



(4,008,574)



(620,849)

Research and development

(279,002)



(268,325)



(41,558)



(541,161)



(554,818)



(85,930)

Sales and marketing

(651,500)



(650,236)



(100,709)



(1,361,308)



(1,263,809)



(195,739)

General and administrative

(180,061)



(86,747)



(13,435)



(357,310)



(264,709)



(40,998)

Total cost and expenses

(3,146,868)



(3,075,637)



(476,355)



(6,173,000)



(6,091,910)



(943,516)

Other operating income

91,329



90,268



13,981



117,448



116,168



17,992

Income from operations

812,713



686,345



106,302



1,406,784



1,166,568



180,679

Interest income

108,536



94,448



14,628



239,359



191,142



29,604

Interest expense

(20,121)



(18,302)



(2,835)



(39,940)



(36,663)



(5,678)

Other gain or loss, net

-



(10,500)



(1,626)



(6,000)



(18,000)



(2,788)

Income before income tax

   and share of income on

   equity method

   investments

901,128



751,991



116,469



1,600,203



1,303,047



201,817

Income tax expenses

(443,633)



(291,509)



(45,149)



(606,524)



(382,907)



(59,305)

Income before share of

   income on equity method

   investments

457,495



460,482



71,320



993,679



920,140



142,512

Share of (loss) income on

   equity method investments

(1,967)



1,042



161



(440)



2,303



357

Net income

455,528



461,524



71,481



993,239



922,443



142,869

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(872)



(2,636)



(408)



(2,067)



(3,376)



(523)

Net income attributable to

   the shareholders of Hello

   Group Inc.

456,400



464,160



71,889



995,306



925,819



143,392

























Net income per share

   attributable to ordinary

   shareholders

Basic

1.09



1.13



0.17



2.38



2.25



0.35

Diluted

1.05



1.07



0.17



2.29



2.15



0.33

Weighted average shares

   used in calculating net

   income per ordinary share























Basic

417,559,984



411,540,714



411,540,714



417,427,113



411,753,583



411,753,583

Diluted

452,500,168



449,020,572



449,020,572



452,915,745



448,597,242



448,597,242

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















Three months



First half year

Ended June 30



Ended June 30



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income 

455,528



461,524



71,481



993,239



922,443



142,869

Other comprehensive income

   (loss), net of tax:























Foreign currency translation

   adjustment

8,818



(28,396)



(4,398)



7,951



(32,198)



(4,987)

Comprehensive income 

464,346



433,128



67,083



1,001,190



890,245



137,882

Less: comprehensive loss

   attributed to the non-controlling

   interest

(1,423)



(6,162)



(954)



(6,992)



(5,783)



(896)

Comprehensive income

   attributable to Hello Group

   Inc.

465,769



439,290



68,037



1,008,182



896,028



138,778

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31



June 30



June 30



2020



2021



2021

RMB

RMB



US$

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

3,363,942



2,204,455



341,427

Short-term deposits

7,566,250



7,365,886



1,140,830

Restricted cash

2,130



2,133



330

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

   RMB15,390 and RMB15,954 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively

200,831



217,063



33,619

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

613,696



733,792



113,650

Total current assets

11,746,849



10,523,329



1,629,856

Long-term deposits

5,550,000



5,800,000



898,306

Long-term restricted cash

-



77,479



12,000

Right-of-use assets, net

278,175



223,901



34,678

Property and equipment, net

265,765



224,964



34,842

Intangible assets, net

687,211



607,411



94,076

Rental deposits

21,794



22,386



3,467

Long-term investments

454,996



733,689



113,634

Other non-current assets

94,868



100,054



15,496

Deferred tax assets

32,495



33,729



5,224

Goodwill

4,088,403



4,045,777



626,611

Total assets

23,220,556



22,392,719



3,468,190

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

699,394



752,474



116,545

Deferred revenue

511,617



517,921



80,216

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

854,835



752,881



116,606

Amount due to related parties

19,462



12,906



1,999

Lease liabilities due within one year

132,793



129,044



19,986

Income tax payable

236,490



140,111



21,700

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

62,149



45,443



7,038

Total current liabilities

2,516,740



2,350,780



364,090

Deferred tax liabilities

171,803



151,853



23,519

Convertible senior notes

4,658,966



4,617,465



715,154

Share-based compensation liability

875,616



-



-

Lease liabilities

136,436



99,858



15,466

Other non-current liabilities

25,666



135,050



20,916

Total liabilities

8,385,227



7,355,006



1,139,145

Shareholder's equity (i)

14,835,329



15,037,713



2,329,045

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

23,220,556



22,392,719



3,468,190













(i): As of June 30, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 411,632,190.









 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months



First half year



Ended June 30



Ended June 30



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income 

455,528



461,524



71,481



993,239



922,443



142,869

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment

52,210



40,072



6,206



104,591



82,615



12,795

Amortization of intangible assets

40,288



36,108



5,592



80,170



73,061



11,316

Share-based compensation

184,100



60,658



9,395



352,627



205,915



31,891

Share of loss (income) on equity method investments

1,967



(1,042)



(161)



440



(2,303)



(357)

Loss on long-term investments

-



10,500



1,626



6,000



18,000



2,788

Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation

-



-



-



(6,676)



-



-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-



(15,526)



(2,405)



-



(15,526)



(2,405)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

(1)



(1,101)



(171)



(1)



(1,079)



(167)

Provision of  losses on receivable and other assets

1,060



169



26



406



564



87

Cash received on investment income distribution

-



-



-



1,153



-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable

39,725



(15,162)



(2,348)



1,746



(22,742)



(3,522)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,671



(31,941)



(4,947)



43,833



(118,618)



(18,372)

Amount due from a related party

230



-



-



2,353



-



-

Rental deposits

363



(1,951)



(302)



190



(592)



(92)

Deferred tax assets

435



(627)



(97)



2,473



(1,234)



(191)

Other non-current assets

3,411



36,720



5,687



18,251



49,050



7,597

Accounts payable

63,598



48,889



7,572



(16,475)



47,822



7,407

Income tax payable

44,712



(119,269)



(18,472)



65,056



(96,378)



(14,927)

Deferred revenue

(12,249)



16,464



2,550



(33,272)



16,085



2,491

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(59,987)



23,189



3,592



(214,230)



(95,783)



(14,835)

Amount due to related parties

(16,217)



600



93



(11,233)



(6,556)



(1,015)

Deferred tax liability

(10,072)



(9,027)



(1,398)



(20,043)



(18,265)



(2,829)

   Share-based compensation liability

-



(678,153)



(105,033)



-



(678,153)



(105,033)

Other non-current liabilities

(24,522)



(28,877)



(4,472)



(19,852)



(24,517)



(3,797)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

807,250



(167,783)



(25,986)



1,350,746



333,809



51,699

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment

(45,803)



(20,020)



(3,101)



(83,970)



(45,203)



(7,001)

Payment for long-term investments

-



(300,000)



(46,464)



(4,500)



(300,000)



(46,464)

Purchase of short-term deposits

(4,941,858)



(1,566,688)



(242,649)



(8,241,858)



(2,476,688)



(383,590)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

8,306,434



2,089,618



323,641



11,285,574



2,658,912



411,813

Payment for short-term investments

-



-



-



(10,000)



-



-

Cash received from sales of short-term investment

-



-



-



10,000



-



-

Cash received on investment income distribution

-



-



-



-



5,610



869

Cash of disposed subsidiaries

-



(8,750)



(1,355)



-



(8,750)



(1,355)

Purchase of long-term deposits

(2,800,000)



(250,000)



(38,720)



(2,800,000)



(250,000)



(38,720)

Other investing activities

15



2,390



370



(776)



2,393



371

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

518,788



(53,450)



(8,278)



154,470



(413,726)



(64,077)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Deferred payment for business acquisition

(18,355)



-



-



(18,355)



(12,907)



(1,999)

Proceeds from exercise of share options

1



310



48



1



310



48

Repurchase of ordinary shares

-



(103,072)



(15,964)



-



(106,151)



(16,441)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

-



(2,780)



(431)



-



(5,561)



(861)

Dividends payment

(1,123,983)



(852,743)



(132,073)



(1,123,983)



(852,743)



(132,073)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,142,337)



(958,285)



(148,420)



(1,142,337)



(977,052)



(151,326)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(5,332)



(28,952)



(4,484)



1,961



(25,036)



(3,877)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

178,369



(1,208,470)



(187,168)



364,840



(1,082,005)



(167,581)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning

   of period

2,799,214



3,492,537



540,925



2,612,743



3,366,072



521,338

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of

   period

2,977,583



2,284,067



353,757



2,977,583



2,284,067



353,757

 

 



Hello Group Inc.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures



(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)









1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.















Three months



Three months



Three months

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2021



Ended June 30, 2021



GAAP

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions 

Share-

based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-

GAAP



GAAP

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions 

Share-

based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions 

Share-

based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP







(ii)









(ii)









(ii)



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(2,036,305)

18,929

2,804

-

(2,014,572)



(2,070,329)

17,256

4,201

-

(2,048,872)



(320,653)

2,673

651

-

(317,329)

Research and

   development

(279,002)

2,404

49,985

-

(226,613)



(268,325)

1,461

33,965

-

(232,899)



(41,558)

226

5,261

-

(36,071)

Sales and marketing

(651,500)

17,702

43,123

-

(590,675)



(650,236)

16,137

14,588

-

(619,511)



(100,709)

2,499

2,259

-

(95,951)

General and

   administrative

(180,061)

-

88,188

-

(91,873)



(86,747)

-

7,904

-

(78,843)



(13,435)

-

1,224

-

(12,211)

Cost and operating

   expenses

(3,146,868)

39,035

184,100

-

(2,923,733)



(3,075,637)

34,854

60,658

-

(2,980,125)



(476,355)

5,398

9,395

-

(461,562)

Income from operations

812,713

39,035

184,100

-

1,035,848



686,345

34,854

60,658

-

781,857



106,302

5,398

9,395

-

121,095

Net income attributable to

   Hello Group Inc.

456,400

39,035

184,100

(9,759)

669,776



464,160

34,854

60,658

(8,714)

550,958



71,889

5,398

9,395

(1,351)

85,331

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)









1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.















First half year



First half year



First half year

Ended June 30, 2020

Ended June 30, 2021



Ended June 30, 2021



GAAP

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

Share-

based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

Share-

based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions 

Share-

based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP







(ii)









(ii)









(ii)



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(3,913,221)

37,574

9,773

-

(3,865,874)



(4,008,574)

34,567

7,925

-

(3,966,082)



(620,849)

5,354

1,227

-

(614,268)

Research and

   development

(541,161)

4,772

92,745

-

(443,644)



(554,818)

3,660

74,174

-

(476,984)



(85,930)

567

11,488

-

(73,875)

Sales and marketing

(1,361,308)

35,138

90,197

-

(1,235,973)



(1,263,809)

32,326

32,144

-

(1,199,339)



(195,739)

5,007

4,978

-

(185,754)

General and

   administrative

(357,310)

-

159,912

-

(197,398)



(264,709)

-

91,672

-

(173,037)



(40,998)

-

14,198

-

(26,800)

Cost and operating

   expenses

(6,173,000)

77,484

352,627

-

(5,742,889)



(6,091,910)

70,553

205,915

-

(5,815,442)



(943,516)

10,928

31,891

-

(900,697)

Income from

   operations

1,406,784

77,484

352,627

-

1,836,895



1,166,568

70,553

205,915

-

1,443,036



180,679

10,928

31,891

-

223,498

Net income attributable

   to Hello Group Inc.

995,306

77,484

352,627

(19,371)

1,406,046



925,819

70,553

205,915

(17,639)

1,184,648



143,392

10,928

31,891

(2,732)

183,479

















































































































































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. 

























 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

  Ended June 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

1,884,821



216,511



-



2,101,332



325,455

Value-added service

1,210,220



297,038



-



1,507,258



233,445

Mobile marketing

51,601



-



-



51,601



7,992

Mobile games

9,182



-



-



9,182



1,422

Other services

1,706



-



635



2,341



362

Total net revenues

3,157,530



513,549



635



3,671,714



568,676

Cost and expenses (iii):



















Cost of revenues

(1,796,504)



(266,197)



(7,628)



(2,070,329)



(320,653)

Research and development

(195,371)



(72,954)



-



(268,325)



(41,558)

Sales and marketing

(378,938)



(270,266)



(1,032)



(650,236)



(100,709)

General and administrative

(140,905)



59,205



(5,047)



(86,747)



(13,435)

Total cost and expenses

(2,511,718)



(550,212)



(13,707)



(3,075,637)



(476,355)

Other operating income

65,445



24,798



25



90,268



13,981

Income (loss) from operations

711,257



(11,865)



(13,047)



686,345



106,302

Interest income

94,112



291



45



94,448



14,628

Interest expense

(18,302)



-



-



(18,302)



(2,835)

Other gain or loss, net

(10,500)



-



-



(10,500)



(1,626)

Income (loss) before income tax and

   share of income on equity method

   investments

776,567



(11,574)



(13,002)



751,991



116,469

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(296,344)



4,835



-



(291,509)



(45,149)

Income (loss) before share of income

   on equity method investments

480,223



(6,739)



(13,002)



460,482



71,320

Share of income on equity method investments

1,042



-



-



1,042



161

Net income (loss)

481,265



(6,739)



(13,002)



461,524



71,481











































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



















































Three months



Ended June 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

2,640



1,561



-



4,201



651

Research and development

29,663



4,302



-



33,965



5,261

Sales and marketing

12,971



1,617



-



14,588



2,259

General and administrative

79,308



(71,404)



-



7,904



1,224

Total cost and expenses

124,582



(63,924)



-



60,658



9,395

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months



Ended June 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

711,257



(11,865)



(13,047)



686,345



106,302

Share-based compensation

124,582



(63,924)



-



60,658



9,395

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



34,854



-



34,854



5,398

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

835,839



(40,935)



(13,047)



781,857



121,095





















Net income (loss)

481,265



(6,739)



(13,002)



461,524



71,481

Share-based compensation

124,582



(63,924)



-



60,658



9,395

Amortization of intangible assets from business

   acquisitions

-



34,854



-



34,854



5,398

Tax impacts

-



(8,714)



-



(8,714)



(1,351)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

605,847



(44,523)



(13,002)



548,322



84,923

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended June 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$[1]

Net revenues:



















Live video service

2,411,223



191,653



-



2,602,876



368,413

Value-added service

878,804



325,516



-



1,204,320



170,460

Mobile marketing

37,964



-



-



37,964



5,373

Mobile games

11,564



-



-



11,564



1,637

Other services

1,163



-



10,365



11,528



1,633

Total net revenues

3,340,718



517,169



10,365



3,868,252



547,516

Cost and expenses (iv):



















Cost of revenues

(1,792,442)



(232,445)



(11,418)



(2,036,305)



(288,220)

Research and development

(202,774)



(76,228)



-



(279,002)



(39,490)

Sales and marketing

(337,196)



(314,293)



(11)



(651,500)



(92,214)

General and administrative

(154,161)



(19,828)



(6,072)



(180,061)



(25,486)

Total cost and expenses

(2,486,573)



(642,794)



(17,501)



(3,146,868)



(445,410)

Other operating income

91,190



-



139



91,329



12,927

Income (loss) from operations

945,335



(125,625)



(6,997)



812,713



115,033

Interest income

107,776



689



71



108,536



15,362

Interest expense

(20,121)



-



-



(20,121)



(2,848)

Income (loss) before income tax and

   share of income on equity method

   investments

1,032,990



(124,936)



(6,926)



901,128



127,547

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(444,278)



645



-



(443,633)



(62,792)

Income (loss) before share of income

   on equity method investments

588,712



(124,291)



(6,926)



457,495



64,755

Share of loss on equity method

   investments

(1,967)



-



-



(1,967)



(278)

Net income (loss)

586,745



(124,291)



(6,926)



455,528



64,477









































(iv)            Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

































Three months



Ended June 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

3,396



(592)



-



2,804



397

Research and development

36,670



13,315



-



49,985



7,075

Sales and marketing

38,905



4,218



-



43,123



6,104

General and administrative

78,250



7,280



2,658



88,188



12,482

Total cost and expenses

157,221



24,221



2,658



184,100



26,058





































































































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2020 a

s set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months



Ended June 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

945,335



(125,625)



(6,997)



812,713



115,033

Share-based compensation

157,221



24,221



2,658



184,100



26,058

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-



39,035



-



39,035



5,525

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

1,102,556



(62,369)



(4,339)



1,035,848



146,616





















Net income (loss)

586,745



(124,291)



(6,926)



455,528



64,477

Share-based compensation

157,221



24,221



2,658



184,100



26,058

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-



39,035



-



39,035



5,525

Tax impacts

-



(9,759)



-



(9,759)



(1,381)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

743,966



(70,794)



(4,268)



668,904



94,679

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





First half year

Ended June 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

3,595,710



467,717



-



4,063,427



629,345

Value-added service

2,349,235



613,536



-



2,962,771



458,875

Mobile marketing

90,318



-



-



90,318



13,988

Mobile games

20,366



-



-



20,366



3,154

Other services

3,674



-



1,754



5,428



841

Total net revenues

6,059,303



1,081,253



1,754



7,142,310



1,106,203

Cost and expenses (v):



















Cost of revenues

(3,453,399)



(547,186)



(7,989)



(4,008,574)



(620,849)

Research and development

(400,701)



(154,117)



-



(554,818)



(85,930)

Sales and marketing

(705,767)



(556,976)



(1,066)



(1,263,809)



(195,739)

General and administrative

(300,356)



45,084



(9,437)



(264,709)



(40,998)

Total cost and expenses

(4,860,223)



(1,213,195)



(18,492)



(6,091,910)



(943,516)

Other operating income

85,406



30,736



26



116,168



17,992

Income (loss) from operations

1,284,486



(101,206)



(16,712)



1,166,568



180,679

Interest income

190,455



596



91



191,142



29,604

Interest expense

(36,663)



-



-



(36,663)



(5,678)

Other gain or loss, net

(18,000)



-



-



(18,000)



(2,788)

Income (loss) before income tax and

   share of income on equity method

   investments

1,420,278



(100,610)



(16,621)



1,303,047



201,817

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(389,946)



7,039



-



(382,907)



(59,305)

Income (loss) before share of income

   on equity method investments

1,030,332



(93,571)



(16,621)



920,140



142,512

Share of income on equity method

   investments

2,303



-



-



2,303



357

Net income (loss)

1,032,635



(93,571)



(16,621)



922,443



142,869





















(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:













































First half year



Ended June 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

4,965



2,960



-



7,925



1,227

Research and development

60,188



13,986



-



74,174



11,488

Sales and marketing

25,877



6,267



-



32,144



4,978

General and administrative

160,792



(69,120)



-



91,672



14,198

Total cost and expenses

251,822



(45,907)



-



205,915



31,891

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











































First half year



ended June 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating income (loss)

1,284,486



(101,206)



(16,712)



1,166,568



180,679

Share-based compensation

251,822



(45,907)



-



205,915



31,891

Amortization of intangible assets

   from business acquisitions

-



70,553



-



70,553



10,928

Non-GAAP operating income

(loss)

1,536,308



(76,560)



(16,712)



1,443,036



223,498





















Net income (loss)

1,032,635



(93,571)



(16,621)



922,443



142,869

Share-based compensation

251,822



(45,907)



-



205,915



31,891

Amortization of intangible assets

   from business acquisitions

-



70,553



-



70,553



10,928

Tax impacts

-



(17,639)



-



(17,639)



(2,732)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,284,457



(86,564)



(16,621)



1,181,272



182,956

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)























First half year

Ended June 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:

















Live video service

4,737,168



197,712



-



4,934,880



698,487

Value-added service

1,678,907



701,167



-



2,380,074



336,878

Mobile marketing

95,119



-



-



95,119



13,463

Mobile games

24,255



-



-



24,255



3,433

Other services

7,358



-



20,650



28,008



3,964

Total net revenues

6,542,807



898,879



20,650



7,462,336



1,056,225

Cost and expenses (vi):

















Cost of revenues

(3,528,959)



(364,723)



(19,539)



(3,913,221)



(553,880)

Research and development

(386,674)



(154,487)



-



(541,161)



(76,596)

Sales and marketing

(731,560)



(629,714)



(34)



(1,361,308)



(192,681)

General and administrative

(297,296)



(47,508)



(12,506)



(357,310)



(50,574)

Total cost and expenses

(4,944,489)



(1,196,432)



(32,079)



(6,173,000)



(873,731)

Other operating income

117,309



-



139



117,448



16,624

Income (loss) from operations

1,715,627



(297,553)



(11,290)



1,406,784



199,118

Interest income

237,054



2,161



144



239,359



33,879

Interest expense

(39,940)



-



-



(39,940)



(5,653)

Other gain or loss, net

(6,000)



-



-



(6,000)



(849)

Income (loss) before income tax and

   share of income on equity method

   investments

1,906,741



(295,392)



(11,146)



1,600,203



226,495

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(612,490)



5,966



-



(606,524)



(85,848)

Income (loss) before share of income

   on equity method investments

1,294,251



(289,426)



(11,146)



993,679



140,647

Share of loss on equity method

   investments

(440)



-



-



(440)



(62)

Net income (loss)

1,293,811



(289,426)



(11,146)



993,239



140,585









































(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























First half year



ended June 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

9,007



766



-



9,773



1,383

Research and development

63,472



29,273



-



92,745



13,127

Sales and marketing

84,346



5,851



-



90,197



12,767

General and administrative

133,234



21,401



5,277



159,912



22,634

Total cost and expenses

290,059



57,291



5,277



352,627



49,911

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











































First half year



ended June 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating income (loss)

1,715,627



(297,553)



(11,290)



1,406,784



199,118

Share-based compensation

290,059



57,291



5,277



352,627



49,911

Amortization of intangible assets

   from business acquisitions

-



77,484



-



77,484



10,966

Non-GAAP operating income

(loss)

2,005,686



(162,778)



(6,013)



1,836,895



259,995





















Net income (loss)

1,293,811



(289,426)



(11,146)



993,239



140,585

Share-based compensation

290,059



57,291



5,277



352,627



49,911

Amortization of intangible assets

   from business acquisitions

-



77,484



-



77,484



10,966

Tax impacts

-



(19,371)



-



(19,371)



(2,742)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,583,870



(174,022)



(5,869)



1,403,979



198,720

 

 

