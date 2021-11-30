BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 0.2% year over year to RMB3,759.2 million (US$583.4 million*) in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB403.2 million (US$62.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB456.7 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB571.6 million (US$88.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB653.8 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.93 (US$0.30) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.98 in the same period of 2020.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 115.5 million in September 2021, compared to 113.6 million in September 2020.
  • Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.9 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, which included 4.1 million paying users of Tantan.

First Nine Months of 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased 2.9% year over year to RMB10,901.5 million (US$1,691.9 million) for the first nine months of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,329.0 million (US$206.3 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB1,452.0 million during the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,756.2 million (US$272.6 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB2,059.8 million during the same period of 2020.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.22 (US$0.97) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB6.68 during the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.14 (US$1.26) for the first nine months of 2021, compared with RMB9.36 during the same period of 2020.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"The third quarter of 2021 was a good quarter with solid financial results." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group. "We continued to push forward with all of our strategic goals. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, core Momo revenue has achieved year-over-year growth. Although we still have many hard work to do at Tantan, I am glad that we are finally on track to make concrete progresses on the product fronts."

Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,759.2 million (US$583.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.2% from RMB3,766.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,166.7 million (US$336.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 8.8% from RMB2,374.8 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to (a) the decrease in Tantan's live streaming revenue due to the shift of our strategic focus; (b) our structural reform on the Company's core live video business.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,533.3 million (US$238.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,330.8 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by the introduction of innovative features and operational events in the audio and video social entertainment experiences, and to a lesser extent, incremental revenues contributed by new standalone apps. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the value-added service revenues of Tantan, due to our demonetization measures to improve user experience and retention.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB43.3 million (US$6.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.1% from RMB50.4 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation, and to a lesser extent, our product adjustment to address new regulation requirement.

Mobile games revenues were RMB8.1 million (US$1.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.0% from RMB8.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net revenues from the Momo segment increased from RMB3,037.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB3,246.3 million (US$503.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from value-added service, partially offset by the decrease in net revenues from live video service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB728.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB510.7 million (US$79.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, due to the shift of our strategic focus from driving paying conversion to lowering the monetization level in order to improve user experience and drive overall user growth.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,319.9 million (US$515.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.9% from RMB3,258.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, and broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service; (b) an increase of RMB48.5 million (US$7.5 million) in production costs in connection with a television program and a film. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on Tantan platforms, and a decrease in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses resulting from the decreased number of employees and the decreased fair value of the share options granted during the period.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,143.2 million (US$487.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.0% from RMB3,052.0 million during the same period of 2020.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB460.5 million (US$71.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB531.1 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB676.5 million (US$105.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which increased from RMB658.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB179.8 million (US$27.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB121.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB637.2 million (US$98.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB737.6 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB786.3 million (US$122.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB805.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB112.9 million (US$17.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB64.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB143.2 million (US$22.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB143.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income

Net income was RMB395.9 million (US$61.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.0 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB611.1 million (US$94.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which increased from RMB576.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB179.0 million (US$27.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB114.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB564.3 million (US$87.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB653.1 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB720.9 million (US$111.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB723.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB120.5 million (US$18.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB66.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB403.2 million (US$62.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.7 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB571.6 million (US$88.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB653.8 million during the same period of 2020.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.93 (US$0.30) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.42) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.98 in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,173.3 million (US$2,354.9 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB559.9 million (US$86.9 million), compared to RMB691.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

First Nine Months of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB10,901.5 million (US$1,691.9 million), a decrease of 2.9% from RMB11,229.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,329.0 million (US$206.3 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB1,452.0 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,756.2 million (US$272.6 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB2,059.8 million during the same period of 2020.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB6.22 (US$0.97) during the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB6.68 in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB8.14 (US$1.26) during the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB9.36 in the same period of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB893.7 million (US$138.7 million) during the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB2,041.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Execution of share repurchase program

On September 3, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of September 2, 2021, the Company had repurchased 14.15 million ADSs for a total consideration of US$182.4 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$12.87 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.60 billion to RMB3.75 billion, representing a decrease of 5.1% to 1.2% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth.  Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors.  For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.          

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months



First nine months

Ended September 30



Ended September 30



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:























Live video service

2,374,824



2,166,733



336,272



7,309,704



6,230,160



966,906

Value-added service

1,330,839



1,533,288



237,962



3,710,913



4,496,059



697,777

Mobile marketing

50,415



43,323



6,724



145,534



133,641



20,741

Mobile games

7,975



8,052



1,250



32,230



28,418



4,410

Other services

2,598



7,784



1,208



30,606



13,212



2,051

Total net revenues

3,766,651



3,759,180



583,416



11,228,987



10,901,490



1,691,885

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues

(2,020,779)



(2,183,337)



(338,849)



(5,934,000)



(6,191,911)



(960,970)

Research and development

(299,221)



(260,939)



(40,497)



(840,382)



(815,757)



(126,604)

Sales and marketing

(754,892)



(680,896)



(105,673)



(2,116,200)



(1,944,705)



(301,813)

General and administrative

(183,649)



(194,734)



(30,222)



(540,959)



(459,443)



(71,304)

Total cost and expenses

(3,258,541)



(3,319,906)



(515,241)



(9,431,541)



(9,411,816)



(1,460,691)

Other operating income

22,944



21,221



3,293



140,392



137,389



21,322

Income from operations

531,054



460,495



71,468



1,937,838



1,627,063



252,516

Interest income

104,232



93,564



14,521



343,591



284,706



44,186

Interest expense

(19,885)



(18,669)



(2,897)



(59,825)



(55,332)



(8,587)

Other gain or loss, net

-



-



-



(6,000)



(18,000)



(2,794)

Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments

615,401



535,390



83,092



2,215,604



1,838,437



285,321

Income tax expenses

(143,615)



(143,158)



(22,218)



(750,139)



(526,065)



(81,644)

Income before share of income on equity method investments

471,786



392,232



60,874



1,465,465



1,312,372



203,677

Share of (loss) income on equity method investments

(15,763)



3,658



568



(16,203)



5,961



925

Net income

456,023



395,890



61,442



1,449,262



1,318,333



204,602

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(705)



(7,301)



(1,133)



(2,772)



(10,677)



(1,657)

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

456,728



403,191



62,575



1,452,034



1,329,010



206,259

























Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic

1.09



1.01



0.16



3.48



3.26



0.51

Diluted

1.05



0.96



0.15



3.34



3.11



0.48

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share























Basic

417,884,266



400,835,428



400,835,428



417,580,609



408,074,205



408,074,205

Diluted

452,724,863



437,639,164



437,639,164



452,854,314



444,906,615



444,906,615

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















Three months



First nine months

Ended September 30



Ended September 30



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net income 

456,023



395,890



61,442



1,449,262



1,318,333



204,602

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:























Foreign currency translation adjustment

(80,618)



368



57



(72,667)



(31,830)



(4,940)

Comprehensive income 

375,405



396,258



61,499



1,376,595



1,286,503



199,662

Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-

controlling interest

(9,953)



(7,540)



(1,170)



(16,945)



(13,323)



(2,068)

Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group

Inc.

385,358



403,798



62,669



1,393,540



1,299,826



201,730

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31



September 30



September 30



2020



2021



2021

RMB

RMB



US$

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

3,363,942



3,283,840



509,644

Short-term deposits

7,566,250



6,010,000



932,737

Restricted cash

2,130



2,135



331

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,390

and RMB15,633 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,

respectively

200,831



218,944



33,980

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

613,696



820,157



127,286

Total current assets

11,746,849



10,335,076



1,603,978

Long-term deposits

5,550,000



5,800,000



900,146

Long-term restricted cash

-



77,321



12,000

Right-of-use assets, net

278,175



303,623



47,122

Property and equipment, net

265,765



208,529



32,363

Intangible assets, net

687,211



572,687



88,880

Rental deposits

21,794



19,133



2,969

Long-term investments

454,996



737,347



114,434

Other non-current assets

94,868



81,608



12,665

Deferred tax assets

32,495



34,511



5,356

Goodwill

4,088,403



4,037,551



626,618

Total assets

23,220,556



22,207,386



3,446,531

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

699,394



720,107



111,758

Deferred revenue

511,617



530,453



82,325

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

854,835



803,564



124,711

Amount due to related parties

19,462



14,766



2,292

Lease liabilities due within one year

132,793



164,357



25,508

Income tax payable

236,490



165,058



25,617

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions

62,149



45,350



7,038

Total current liabilities

2,516,740



2,443,655



379,249

Deferred tax liabilities

171,803



142,915



22,180

Convertible senior notes

4,658,966



4,612,019



715,774

Share-based compensation liability

875,616



-



-

Lease liabilities

136,436



141,949



22,030

Other non-current liabilities

25,666



141,054



21,891

Total liabilities

8,385,227



7,481,592



1,161,124

Shareholder's equity (i)

14,835,329



14,725,794



2,285,407

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

23,220,556



22,207,386



3,446,531













(i): As of September 30, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 393,903,538.





 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months



First nine months



Ended September 30



Ended September 30



2020



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income 

456,023



395,890



61,442



1,449,262



1,318,333



204,602

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment

49,024



38,696



6,006



153,615



121,311



18,827

Amortization of intangible assets

39,347



34,722



5,389



119,517



107,783



16,728

Share-based compensation

168,475



143,280



22,237



521,102



349,195



54,194

Share of loss (income) on equity method investments

15,763



(3,658)



(568)



16,203



(5,961)



(925)

Loss on long-term investments

-



-



-



6,000



18,000



2,794

Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation

-



-



-



(6,676)



-



-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

-



-



-



-



(15,526)



(2,410)

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

(284)



2,351



365



(285)



1,272



197

Provision of  losses (income) on receivable and other assets

26,006



(322)



(50)



26,412



242



38

Cash received on investment income distribution

-



-



-



1,153



-



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable

15,968



(1,616)



(251)



17,714



(24,358)



(3,780)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(207,586)



(85,048)



(13,199)



(163,753)



(203,666)



(31,608)

Amount due from a related party

2,029



-



-



4,382



-



-

Rental deposits

(83)



(922)



(143)



107



(1,514)



(235)

Deferred tax assets

561



(782)



(121)



3,034



(2,016)



(313)

Other non-current assets

9,930



(57,100)



(8,862)



28,181



(8,050)



(1,249)

Accounts payable

(62,189)



(28,400)



(4,408)



(78,664)



19,422



3,014

Income tax payable

112,799



24,947



3,872



177,855



(71,431)



(11,086)

Deferred revenue

17,442



9,369



1,454



(15,830)



25,454



3,950

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

52,819



56,954



8,839



(161,411)



(38,829)



(6,026)

Amount due to related parties

13,495



1,860



289



2,262



(4,696)



(729)

Deferred tax liability

(9,837)



(8,676)



(1,346)



(29,880)



(26,941)



(4,181)

Share-based compensation liability

-



-



-



-



(678,153)



(105,248)

Other non-current liabilities

(8,648)



38,335



5,949



(28,500)



13,818



2,145

Net cash provided by operating activities

691,054



559,880



86,894



2,041,800



893,689



138,699

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment

(24,078)



(30,919)



(4,799)



(108,048)



(76,122)



(11,814)

Payment for long-term investments

-



-



-



(4,500)



(300,000)



(46,559)

Purchase of short-term deposits

(3,053,307)



(2,100,000)



(325,915)



(11,295,165)



(4,576,688)



(710,291)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

4,337,085



3,458,658



536,775



15,622,659



6,117,570



949,432

Payment for short-term investments

-



-



-



(10,000)



-



-

Cash received from sales of short-term investment

-



-



-



10,000



-



-

Cash received on investment income distribution

-



-



-



-



5,610



871

Cash of disposed subsidiaries

-



-



-



-



(8,750)



(1,358)

Purchase of long-term deposits

(1,550,000)



-



-



(4,350,000)



(250,000)



(38,799)

Other investing activities

457



13



2



(319)



2,406



373

Net cash  (used in) provided by investing activities

(289,843)



1,327,752



206,063



(135,373)



914,026



141,855

Cash flows from financing activities:























Deferred payment for business acquisition

-



-



-



(18,355)



(12,907)



(2,003)

Proceeds from exercise of share options

54



461



72



55



771



120

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(132,407)



(756,714)



(117,440)



(132,407)



(862,865)



(133,915)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

(24,900)



(48,489)



(7,525)



(24,900)



(54,050)



(8,388)

Dividends payment

-



-



-



(1,123,983)



(852,743)



(132,344)

Net cash used in financing activities

(157,253)



(804,742)



(124,893)



(1,299,590)



(1,781,794)



(276,530)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(45,135)



(3,661)



(571)



(43,174)



(28,697)



(4,455)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

198,823



1,079,229



167,493



563,663



(2,776)



(431)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

2,977,583



2,284,067



354,482



2,612,743



3,366,072



522,406

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

3,176,406



3,363,296



521,975



3,176,406



3,363,296



521,975

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



































1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.















Three months



Three months



Three months

Ended September 30, 2020

Ended September 30, 2021



Ended September 30, 2021



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax

impacts

Non-GAAP







(ii)









(ii)









(ii)



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(2,020,779)

18,472

4,434

-

(1,997,873)



(2,183,337)

17,286

6,623

-

(2,159,428)



(338,849)

2,683

1,028

-

(335,138)

Research and development

(299,221)

2,346

44,610

-

(252,265)



(260,939)

-

29,094

-

(231,845)



(40,497)

-

4,515

-

(35,982)

Sales and marketing

(754,892)

17,275

41,583

-

(696,034)



(680,896)

16,165

27,653

-

(637,078)



(105,673)

2,509

4,292

-

(98,872)

General and administrative

(183,649)

-

77,848

-

(105,801)



(194,734)

-

79,910

-

(114,824)



(30,222)

-

12,402

-

(17,820)

Cost and operating expenses

(3,258,541)

38,093

168,475

-

(3,051,973)



(3,319,906)

33,451

143,280

-

(3,143,175)



(515,241)

5,192

22,237

-

(487,812)

Income from operations

531,054

38,093

168,475

-

737,622



460,495

33,451

143,280

-

637,226



71,468

5,192

22,237

-

98,897

Net income attributable to Hello Group

Inc.

456,728

38,093

168,475

(9,523)

653,773



403,191

33,451

143,280

(8,363)

571,559



62,575

5,192

22,237

(1,298)

88,706

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)











1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.















First nine months



First nine months



First nine months

Ended September 30, 2020

Ended September 30, 2021



Ended September 30, 2021



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions

Share-based

compensation

Tax impacts

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions 

Share-based

compensation

Tax impacts

Non-GAAP







(ii)









(ii)









(ii)



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(5,934,000)

56,046

14,207

-

(5,863,747)



(6,191,911)

51,853

14,548

-

(6,125,510)



(960,970)

8,047

2,258

-

(950,665)

Research and development

(840,382)

7,118

137,355

-

(695,909)



(815,757)

3,660

103,268

-

(708,829)



(126,604)

568

16,027

-

(110,009)

Sales and marketing

(2,116,200)

52,413

131,780

-

(1,932,007)



(1,944,705)

48,491

59,797

-

(1,836,417)



(301,813)

7,526

9,280

-

(285,007)

General and administrative

(540,959)

-

237,760

-

(303,199)



(459,443)

-

171,582

-

(287,861)



(71,304)

-

26,629

-

(44,675)

Cost and operating expenses

(9,431,541)

115,577

521,102

-

(8,794,862)



(9,411,816)

104,004

349,195

-

(8,958,617)



(1,460,691)

16,141

54,194

-

(1,390,356)

Income from operations

1,937,838

115,577

521,102

-

2,574,517



1,627,063

104,004

349,195

-

2,080,262



252,516

16,141

54,194

-

322,851

Net income attributable to Hello Group

Inc.

1,452,034

115,577

521,102

(28,894)

2,059,819



1,329,010

104,004

349,195

(26,002)

1,756,207



206,259

16,141

54,194

(4,035)

272,559

















































































































































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. 

























 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three months

  Ended September 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

1,932,141



234,592



-



2,166,733



336,272

Value-added service

1,257,158



276,130



-



1,533,288



237,962

Mobile marketing

43,323



-



-



43,323



6,724

Mobile games

8,052



-



-



8,052



1,250

Other services

5,589



-



2,195



7,784



1,208

Total net revenues

3,246,263



510,722



2,195



3,759,180



583,416

Cost and expenses (iii):



















Cost of revenues

(1,884,931)



(269,376)



(29,030)



(2,183,337)



(338,849)

Research and development

(194,475)



(66,464)



-



(260,939)



(40,497)

Sales and marketing

(336,691)



(341,636)



(2,569)



(680,896)



(105,673)

General and administrative

(171,609)



(16,321)



(6,804)



(194,734)



(30,222)

Total cost and expenses

(2,587,706)



(693,797)



(38,403)



(3,319,906)



(515,241)

Other operating income

17,946



3,270



5



21,221



3,293

Income (loss) from operations

676,503



(179,805)



(36,203)



460,495



71,468

Interest income

93,174



356



34



93,564



14,521

Interest expense

(18,669)



-



-



(18,669)



(2,897)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments

751,008



(179,449)



(36,169)



535,390



83,092

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(143,562)



404



-



(143,158)



(22,218)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments

607,446



(179,045)



(36,169)



392,232



60,874

Share of income on equity method investments

3,658



-



-



3,658



568

Net income (loss)

611,104



(179,045)



(36,169)



395,890



61,442









































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



















































Three months



Ended September 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

2,847



3,776



-



6,623



1,028

Research and development

18,071



11,023



-



29,094



4,515

Sales and marketing

11,280



16,373



-



27,653



4,292

General and administrative

77,616



2,294



-



79,910



12,402

Total cost and expenses

109,814



33,466



-



143,280



22,237

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



















































































Three months



Ended September 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

676,503



(179,805)



(36,203)



460,495



71,468

Share-based compensation

109,814



33,466



-



143,280



22,237

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

-



33,451



-



33,451



5,192

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

786,317



(112,888)



(36,203)



637,226



98,897





















Net income (loss)

611,104



(179,045)



(36,169)



395,890



61,442

Share-based compensation

109,814



33,466



-



143,280



22,237

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

-



33,451



-



33,451



5,192

Tax impacts

-



(8,363)



-



(8,363)



(1,298)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

720,918



(120,491)



(36,169)



564,258



87,573

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Ended September 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$[1]

Net revenues:



















Live video service

1,978,098



396,726



-



2,374,824



349,774

Value-added service

998,668



332,171



-



1,330,839



196,012

Mobile marketing

50,415



-



-



50,415



7,425

Mobile games

7,975



-



-



7,975



1,175

Other services

1,810



-



788



2,598



382

Total net revenues

3,036,966



728,897



788



3,766,651



554,768

Cost and expenses (iv):



















Cost of revenues

(1,660,806)



(358,743)



(1,230)



(2,020,779)



(297,629)

Research and development

(214,597)



(84,624)



-



(299,221)



(44,070)

Sales and marketing

(361,448)



(393,437)



(7)



(754,892)



(111,184)

General and administrative

(164,331)



(13,620)



(5,698)



(183,649)



(27,049)

Total cost and expenses

(2,401,182)



(850,424)



(6,935)



(3,258,541)



(479,932)

Other operating income

22,893



-



51



22,944



3,379

Income (loss) from operations

658,677



(121,527)



(6,096)



531,054



78,215

Interest income

103,477



706



49



104,232



15,352

Interest expense

(19,885)



-



-



(19,885)



(2,929)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments

742,269



(120,821)



(6,047)



615,401



90,638

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(150,278)



6,663



-



(143,615)



(21,152)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

591,991



(114,158)



(6,047)



471,786



69,486

Share of loss on equity method investments

(15,763)



-



-



(15,763)



(2,322)

Net income (loss)

576,228



(114,158)



(6,047)



456,023



67,164









































(iv)            Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:























Three months



Ended September 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

3,338



1,096



-



4,434



653

Research and development

32,296



12,314



-



44,610



6,570

Sales and marketing

37,110



4,473



-



41,583



6,125

General and administrative

74,416



837



2,595



77,848



11,466

Total cost and expenses

147,160



18,720



2,595



168,475



24,814

















































































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020

as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











































Three months



Ended September 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Income (loss) from operations

658,677



(121,527)



(6,096)



531,054



78,215

Share-based compensation

147,160



18,720



2,595



168,475



24,814

Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions

-



38,093



-



38,093



5,611

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

805,837



(64,714)



(3,501)



737,622



108,640





















Net income (loss)

576,228



(114,158)



(6,047)



456,023



67,164

Share-based compensation

147,160



18,720



2,595



168,475



24,814

Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions

-



38,093



-



38,093



5,611

Tax impacts

-



(9,523)



-



(9,523)



(1,403)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

723,388



(66,868)



(3,452)



653,068



96,186

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)























First nine months

Ended September 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

5,527,851



702,309



-



6,230,160



966,906

Value-added service

3,606,393



889,666



-



4,496,059



697,777

Mobile marketing

133,641



-



-



133,641



20,741

Mobile games

28,418



-



-



28,418



4,410

Other services

9,263



-



3,949



13,212



2,051

Total net revenues

9,305,566



1,591,975



3,949



10,901,490



1,691,885

Cost and expenses (v):



















Cost of revenues

(5,338,330)



(816,562)



(37,019)



(6,191,911)



(960,970)

Research and development

(595,176)



(220,581)



-



(815,757)



(126,604)

Sales and marketing

(1,042,458)



(898,612)



(3,635)



(1,944,705)



(301,813)

General and administrative

(471,965)



28,763



(16,241)



(459,443)



(71,304)

Total cost and expenses

(7,447,929)



(1,906,992)



(56,895)



(9,411,816)



(1,460,691)

Other operating income

103,352



34,006



31



137,389



21,322

Income (loss) from operations

1,960,989



(281,011)



(52,915)



1,627,063



252,516

Interest income

283,629



952



125



284,706



44,186

Interest expense

(55,332)



-



-



(55,332)



(8,587)

Other gain or loss, net

(18,000)



-



-



(18,000)



(2,794)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on

equity method investments

2,171,286



(280,059)



(52,790)



1,838,437



285,321

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(533,508)



7,443



-



(526,065)



(81,644)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments

1,637,778



(272,616)



(52,790)



1,312,372



203,677

Share of income on equity method investments

5,961



-



-



5,961



925

Net income (loss)

1,643,739



(272,616)



(52,790)



1,318,333



204,602





















(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





























First nine months



Ended September 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

7,812



6,736



-



14,548



2,258

Research and development

78,259



25,009



-



103,268



16,027

Sales and marketing

37,157



22,640



-



59,797



9,280

General and administrative

238,408



(66,826)



-



171,582



26,629

Total cost and expenses

361,636



(12,441)



-



349,195



54,194

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











































First nine months



Ended September 30, 2021



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating income (loss)

1,960,989



(281,011)



(52,915)



1,627,063



252,516

Share-based compensation

361,636



(12,441)



-



349,195



54,194

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-



104,004



-



104,004



16,141

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

2,322,625



(189,448)



(52,915)



2,080,262



322,851





















Net income (loss)

1,643,739



(272,616)



(52,790)



1,318,333



204,602

Share-based compensation

361,636



(12,441)



-



349,195



54,194

Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions

-



104,004



-



104,004



16,141

Tax impacts

-



(26,002)



-



(26,002)



(4,035)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

2,005,375



(207,055)



(52,790)



1,745,530



270,902

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



First nine months

Ended September 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues:



















Live video service

6,715,266



594,438



-



7,309,704



1,076,603

Value-added service

2,677,575



1,033,338



-



3,710,913



546,559

Mobile marketing

145,534



-



-



145,534



21,435

Mobile games

32,230



-



-



32,230



4,747

Other services

9,168



-



21,438



30,606



4,507

Total net revenues

9,579,773



1,627,776



21,438



11,228,987



1,653,851

Cost and expenses (vi):



















Cost of revenues

(5,189,765)



(723,466)



(20,769)



(5,934,000)



(873,984)

Research and development

(601,271)



(239,111)



-



(840,382)



(123,775)

Sales and marketing

(1,093,008)



(1,023,151)



(41)



(2,116,200)



(311,683)

General and administrative

(461,627)



(61,128)



(18,204)



(540,959)



(79,675)

Total cost and expenses

(7,345,671)



(2,046,856)



(39,014)



(9,431,541)



(1,389,117)

Other operating income

140,202



-



190



140,392



20,678

Income (loss) from operations

2,374,304



(419,080)



(17,386)



1,937,838



285,412

Interest income

340,531



2,867



193



343,591



50,605

Interest expense

(59,825)



-



-



(59,825)



(8,811)

Other gain or loss, net

(6,000)



-



-



(6,000)



(884)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of

income on equity method investments

2,649,010



(416,213)



(17,193)



2,215,604



326,322

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(762,768)



12,629



-



(750,139)



(110,484)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity

method investments

1,886,242



(403,584)



(17,193)



1,465,465



215,838

Share of loss on equity method investments

(16,203)



-



-



(16,203)



(2,386)

Net income (loss)

1,870,039



(403,584)



(17,193)



1,449,262



213,452









































(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























First nine months



Ended September 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Cost of revenues

12,345



1,862



-



14,207



2,092

Research and development

95,768



41,587



-



137,355



20,231

Sales and marketing

121,456



10,324



-



131,780



19,409

General and administrative

207,650



22,238



7,872



237,760



35,019

Total cost and expenses

437,219



76,011



7,872



521,102



76,751

 

 

 

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)































































First nine months



Ended September 30, 2020



Momo



Tantan



QOOL



Total



Total



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



US$

Operating income (loss)

2,374,304



(419,080)



(17,386)



1,937,838



285,412

Share-based compensation

437,219



76,011



7,872



521,102



76,751

Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions

-



115,577



-



115,577



17,023

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

2,811,523



(227,492)



(9,514)



2,574,517



379,186





















Net income (loss)

1,870,039



(403,584)



(17,193)



1,449,262



213,452

Share-based compensation

437,219



76,011



7,872



521,102



76,751

Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions

-



115,577



-



115,577



17,023

Tax impacts

-



(28,894)



-



(28,894)



(4,255)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

2,307,258



(240,890)



(9,321)



2,057,047



302,971

 

 

