MONTARA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hello PLATO has been invited to pitch to an esteemed panel of judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies at the ASU+GSV Summit taking place August 9-11, 2021 in San Diego, California, and virtually. The prize consists of $550,000 in non-dilutive capital and $450,000 in Google Cloud credits.
Hello PLATO Co-founder and CEO, Rachel Fisher, shared, "As a serial edtech entrepreneur, I know what an honor it is to be selected by this panel of judges. The vision for Hello PLATO is massive and global. We're building a world-class team of operators, mentors, and investors to make it a reality. I relish every opportunity to share that mission and am thrilled to do so on this premier stage in the world of edtech."
"Congratulations to Hello PLATO for being named to the GSV Cup Elite 200," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures. "As the world moves from Before Coronavirus (B.C.) to After Disease (A.D.), we are seeing a surge of innovation in edtech -- the dawn of the age of digital learning -- driven by entrepreneurs on a mission to improve lives through education. These 'weapons of mass instruction' have the power to transform teaching and learning. Hello PLATO was named a semifinalist in an extremely competitive contest of EdTech startups around the world and will now compete for $1 million in non-dilutive capital and prizes."
Hello PLATO was selected based on rigorous criteria by a panel of 152 esteemed judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies. The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures. Applicants were evaluated by the world's leading investors, including Accel, Alexa Fund, Brand Capital International, Epic Ventures, Founders Circle Capital, Owl Ventures and Reach Capital, among others.
The GSV Cup Elite 200 are semifinalists and will compete for the $1 million prize. They will be invited to participate at the ASU+GSV Summit taking place August 9-11, 2021, both virtually and in San Diego, with a live audience voting for the finalists. The ASU+GSV Summit is the annual education technology conference hosted by GSV Ventures and Arizona State University.
The second annual GSV cup is the world's largest pitch competition for "Pre-K to Gray" early stage EdTech startups, with more than 700 startup applicants in 2021. These innovative EdTech companies help ensure that all people have equal access to the future through technologies in early childhood, K-12, higher education, adult consumer learning, and adult enterprise learning. This year's Elite 200 represent diverse backgrounds and locations:
- 58% of companies have female founders
- 44% of companies have founders that identify as people of color (POC)
- 39% of companies are based outside the United States
ASU+GSV Summit
The ASU+GSV Summit is an annual event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV Ventures connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. The 2020 Summit welcomed over 15,000 attendees from more than 135 countries, including leading educators, innovators, investors, strategists, foundation leaders, media, and policy makers across the "Pre-K to Gray" global education and skills sectors. Previous keynote speakers include President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Common, Sandra Day O' Connor, Richard Branson, John Legend, President Vincente Fox, Gloria Steinem, and Howard Schultz, among others.
Hello PLATO
Did you know that over a billion kids don't have internet at home? That's 2/3 of all kids and 1/3 of American kids. These kids are being left behind, with lifelong negative impacts to their careers and earnings. That's why we created Hello PLATO, an AI online learning platform built for messaging apps like Whatsapp that can deliver personalized online learning to every kid, even if they don't have internet at home. Our team has been building edtech companies with impact for decades, with seven exits and one unicorn between us. We're on a mission to empower teachers to make online learning personal and accessible to all students, but we can't do it alone! Visit us at https://helloplato.com to learn more about how you can help.
