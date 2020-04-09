MIAMI, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HempStaff, which has done in-person, state-customized cannabis dispensary training since 2014, realizes the need to move its trainings online. With that in mind, HempStaff has created two new live webinars.
The first is a Cannabis Dispensary Basic Training course. This basic training class will review the cannabis industry as a whole with a focus on a day in the life of a Dispensing Agent. In addition, there will be a summary overview of the plant, the cannabinoids and terpenes. HempStaff will review the top dozen consumption methods and dosing recommendations. This class differs from the Dispensary Agent Training classes that contain state-specific regulations, a more comprehensive overview of the endocannabinoid system, job search assistance complete with resume template and review, and the certification test. Early bird pricing is only $99. The first Basic Dispensary Training LIVE webinar will take place this Saturday, April 11, at 12 p.m. ET. Click Here for more information or to purchase a ticket.
Anyone who is not a newbie in the industry or trying to learn as much as they can may want to look into the second added webinar: Advanced Cannabis Training. This course is intended to provide additional education for those who will enjoy the deep dive into this topic. The class will focus on the biology of the cannabis plant and the biology of the human body. Cannabinoids, Terpenes and Flavonoids – Oh My! The cost for this course is only $149 for new students and only $99 for previous HempStaff students. The first Advanced Cannabis Training Course will take place Saturday, May 9, as a live online webinar at 11 a.m. ET. Click Here for more information or to purchase a ticket.
HempStaff is also still offering state-customized training as live online webinars. All courses through Aug. 1 have been switched to this live online format. "We understand the need for social distancing but also the equal need to continue cannabis education to meet the needs of companies considered essential businesses in an industry that is currently still hiring trained students," says CEO James Yagielo. "While many companies offer on-demand online training, we feel the student gets more out of a class being able to interact with the trainer in real-time and hear other students' questions."
HempStaff offers state-specific training classes in Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, all New England States, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Maryland and West Virginia. To help future students during this quarantine, HempStaff lowered the price of its four-hour Certification Course to $179. Click Here to see HempStaff's full upcoming training schedule.
ABOUT HEMPSTAFF
HempStaff was founded in April 2014 and quickly become an industry leader in cannabis training and hemp/cannabis recruiting. HempStaff specializes in finding management-level employees, but recruits all employees. HempStaff hosts multiple cannabis training courses online and in-person as well.
