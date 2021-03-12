BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Mar. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HeraSoft announces a $5 million Series A led by United Capital Management of Kansas. HeraSoft, a leading ransomware-proof solution for enterprises, is set to support companies and government organizations to secure their cloud-based systems against ransomware and other cyber attacks. Such security threats are on the rise, with yearly global damages predicted to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025.
Ransomware attacks specifically are estimated to cost the world $20 billion, with an attack executed against a business every 11 seconds. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an influx of complaints received by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, which spiked 3X more after March 2020. Healthcare providers, such as hospitals, are especially vulnerable because of the severe repercussions caused by ransomware and phishing scams.
"In light of more employees working from home because of the coronavirus and more data stored online than ever before, investment in cyber security will be a top priority for executives across industry verticals this year," expressed Anthem Blanchard, CEO of HeraSoft. "With the completion of our Series A raise, we look forward to supporting businesses and government organizations in protecting their systems against increasingly frequent and sophisticated cyber attacks."
Chad Koehn, president and founder of United Capital Management and a recent addition to the HeraSoft board shared, "The importance of cybersecurity is frequently underestimated by enterprises, and we are very excited to be able to support corporations and government groups across industries, from fintech to healthcare, in protecting their online data from ransomware attacks."
HeraSoft is a distributed cloud-based solution that eliminates single points of failure that make cloud-based software systems vulnerable to cyber attacks. It can be customized for any enterprise, regardless of industry vertical, as a standalone solution or to enhance existing security.
For media inquiries, please contact info@herasoft.com and 512-766-5539.
About HeraSoft
The HeraSoftTM ransomware-proof solution (RPSTM) helps organizations be more secure, function faster and far less expensively than any traditional centralized enterprise cloud solution available today. HeraSoft's distributed solution eliminates single points of failure that make cloud-based software systems vulnerable to cyber attacks. HeraSoft works as a stand-alone solution or can be layered on to enhance the existing software's security. By deploying HeraSoft, enterprises and government organizations can enhance both data cybersecurity and application cybersecurity across industries (ie., import/export, banking, health, etc.).
Media Contact
HeraSoft, HeraSoft, 512-766-5539, info@herasoft.com
SOURCE HeraSoft