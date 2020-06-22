LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today signed LA Galaxy striker and Mexican National Team member, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez. As part of an exclusive multi-year sponsorship deal, the Company will serve as his official sports nutrition partner through the 2023 MLS season.
"We're thrilled to be Chicharito's exclusive sports nutrition partner. His commitment to nutrition, fitness and the community aligns with our values and commitment to helping people live healthy active lifestyles," said Jesus Alvarez, senior vice president, managing director of Mexico, Herbalife Nutrition.
As his official sports performance nutrition partner, Herbalife Nutrition will provide Chicharito with access to the Company's Herbalife24® line of sports performance products, which are NSF Certified for Sport®*, as well as its other health and wellness products like teas, aloes and products for targeted nutrition, to help fuel him in his efforts to optimize his performance on the field.
"Balanced nutrition is such an important part of a player's performance. I am excited to work with Herbalife Nutrition and its nutrition and sports experts to develop a personalized plan to make sure I achieve the proper nutrition and hydration needed to compete at the highest levels," said Chicharito.
The sponsorship also includes supporting joint community partnership initiatives, sports nutrition education and the Company's marketing initiatives.
Chicharito began his career in 2006 and soon after became the first Mexican player to join Manchester United, scoring 20 goals and winning the Premier League in his debut season. He is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer, having represented Mexico at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the Copa América Centenario, the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Herbalife Nutrition supports more than 190 athletes worldwide. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit IamHerbalifeNutrition.com. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.
*Certified for Sport® is a registered trademark of NSF International.
