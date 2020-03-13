REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A premier luxury cannabis retailer based in California, HerbNJoy announced today they will be opening the first of nineteen locations throughout the state in the Bay Area's Peninsula region. HerbNJoy provides a truly exceptional and differentiated experience. Whether shopping in their stores or delivering to your home, HerbNJoy provides the finest cannabis products accomplished through an unparalleled level of personalized service.
Not your average dispensary, HerbNJoy operates at the intersections of cannabis, technology, and lifestyle. HerbNJoy is an experiential cannabis dispensary featuring unique interactive and educational displays blending sophisticated technology and elegant design to create a cannabis shopping experience like no other. Customers may choose to have their cannabis delivered and enjoy a carefully curated menu, streamlined delivery process, and education from company employees that receive over 120 hours of product training annually. Real-time driver tracking removes uncertainty and ensures prompt delivery. The products range from best-sellers to exclusive favorites and are all selected for being best-in-class.
HerbNJoy's first location opens in Redwood City with a delivery zone stretching from Daly City and South San Francisco in the north to Mountain View in the south, and encompassing San Mateo, Redwood City, and Palo Alto. HerbNJoy reaches customers up and down the Peninsula including a number of the world's largest companies.
HerbNJoy offers three tiers of delivery service: "eazier", standard, and enhanced. The "eazier" delivery option offers you a selected menu of our best-sellers, available to your door in less than one hour. The standard delivery choice allows customers to order from the full menu of over 250 different products. For those who want something more unique, their enhanced delivery includes a cannabis sommelier who will come to the home and educate, demonstrate, and instruct with a flight of various strains of cannabis flower.
