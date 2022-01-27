Heritage Financial Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation)

Heritage Financial Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation)

 By Heritage Financial Corporation

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported net income of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.55 compared to $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended 2021 totaled $98.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to $46.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted share for 2020.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "While we continue to be challenged by the COVID-environment and the related uncertainty, we begin 2022 on solid ground. We are well-positioned to take advantage of a rising rate environment and we continue to benefit from the strong economic climate in the region.

Further, we are pleased with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively impact housing in the communities we serve. In the fourth quarter, we partnered with Sabin Community Development Corporation, providing $13.4 million of construction financing and $11.7 million of permanent funding through our Low Income Housing Tax Credit investment to build affordable housing units for both families and seniors allowing people of color who are at risk of gentrification to live in the heart of Portland's historically African-American community in North / Northeast Portland."

Financial Higlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:





As of or for the Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$           19,397



$          20,592



$          23,882

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$           19,282



$          22,440



$          25,178

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.55



$              0.58



$              0.66

Return on average assets (2)

1.04 %



1.13 %



1.42 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)

1.03 %



1.23 %



1.50 %

Return on average common equity (2)

9.06 %



9.55 %



11.74 %

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)

13.27 %



13.93 %



17.62 %

Net interest margin (2)

2.85 %



3.15 %



3.53 %

Cost of total deposits (2)

0.09 %



0.09 %



0.14 %

Efficiency ratio

66.61 %



62.35 %



60.50 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

2.06 %



2.04 %



2.30 %

Total assets

$     7,432,412



$     7,259,038



$     6,615,318

Loans receivable, net

$     3,773,301



$     3,905,567



$     4,398,462

Total deposits

$     6,381,337



$     6,215,558



$     5,597,990

Loan to deposit ratio (3)

59.8 %



63.6 %



79.8 %

Book value per share

$            24.34



$            24.13



$            22.85

Tangible book value per share (1)

$            17.19



$            16.97



$            15.77

                    (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

                    (2) Annualized.

                    (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

SBA PPP Loans

The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.

The following table summarizes the SBA PPP activity as of and for the period indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020















(In thousands)

Net deferred fees recognized during the period

$                4,399



$                7,030



$                6,623

Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end

4,936



9,335



15,392

Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness 

          payments from the SBA

125,455



284,385



159,284

Amortized cost as of period end

145,840



266,896



715,121

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities increased $205.1 million, or 19.1%, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



Change



Balance



%

of Total



Balance



%

of Total



Amount



%



























(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:























Commercial and industrial

$       621,567



16.3 %



$       652,776



16.5 %



$        (31,209)



(4.8) %

SBA PPP

145,840



3.8



266,896



6.8



(121,056)



(45.4)

Owner-occupied CRE

931,150



24.4



907,568



23.0



23,582



2.6

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,493,099



39.2



1,459,795



36.8



33,304



2.3

Total commercial business

3,191,656



83.7



3,287,035



83.1



(95,379)



(2.9)

Residential real estate

164,582



4.3



125,697



3.2



38,885



30.9

Real estate construction and land development:























Residential

85,547



2.2



90,081



2.3



(4,534)



(5.0)

Commercial and multifamily

141,336



3.7



205,516



5.2



(64,180)



(31.2)

Total real estate construction and land development

226,883



5.9



295,597



7.5



(68,714)



(23.2)

Consumer

232,541



6.1



245,555



6.2



(13,014)



(5.3)

Loans receivable

3,815,662



100.0 %



3,953,884



100.0 %



(138,222)



(3.5)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(42,361)







(48,317)







5,956



(12.3)

Loans receivable, net

$    3,773,301







$    3,905,567







$      (132,266)



(3.4) %

The Company generated strong loan production with outstanding balances of $222.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $195.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loan repayments for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, exclusive of SBA PPP loans, were $242.9 million and $164.5 million, respectively, with an overall decline in outstanding balances of $138.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans included the transfer of several completed projects from real estate construction and land development loans.

Total deposits increased at an annualized rate of 10.6% from September 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



Change



Balance



% of

Total



Balance



% of

Total



Amount



%



























(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$    2,330,956



36.5 %



$    2,299,248



37.0 %



$         31,708



1.4 %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,946,605



30.5



1,870,618



30.1



75,987



4.1

Money market accounts

1,120,174



17.6



1,072,427



17.3



47,747



4.5

Savings accounts

640,763



10.0



617,469



9.9



23,294



3.8

Total non-maturity deposits

6,038,498



94.6



5,859,762



94.3



178,736



3.1

Certificates of deposit

342,839



5.4



355,796



5.7



(12,957)



(3.6)

Total deposits

$    6,381,337



100.0 %



$    6,215,558



100.0 %



$       165,779



2.7 %

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased $1.5 million, or 63,884 shares of its common stock, under the current repurchase plan, at a weighted average price per share of $23.02, as compared to the repurchase of $20.6 million, or 841,088 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.54 during the third quarter of 2021. Repurchases under the current repurchase plan for the year ended 2021 totaled $22.1 million, or 904,972 shares of common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.43 and represented approximately 2.5% of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, there were 738,304 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.

The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



Change

Capital Ratios:











Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.5%



11.7%



(0.2)%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.4



8.5



(0.1)

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.5



13.3



0.2

Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)

8.7



8.8



(0.1)

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.9



13.8



0.1

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.8



14.8



               (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

               (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL")  on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



ACL on

Loans



ACL on

Unfunded



Total



ACL on

Loans



ACL on

Unfunded



Total



ACL on

Loans



ACL on

Unfunded



Total







































(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of 

          period

$ 48,317



$      2,154



$ 50,471



$ 51,562



$      2,451



$ 54,013



$ 73,340



$      5,022



$ 78,362

(Reversal of) provision 

          for credit losses

(5,490)



453



(5,037)



(2,852)



(297)



(3,149)



(2,792)



(341)



(3,133)

Net charge-offs

(466)





(466)



(393)





(393)



(363)





(363)

Balance, end of period

$ 42,361



$      2,607



$ 44,968



$ 48,317



$      2,154



$ 50,471



$ 70,185



$      4,681



$ 74,866

The ACL on loans decreased compared to September 30, 2021 due primarily to continued improvement in forecasted economic indicators used to calculate credit losses as well as changes in the loan mix.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:



Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020







(In thousands)





Balance, beginning of period

$             25,894



$             35,341



$             52,604

Additions to nonaccrual loan classification

333



293



8,345

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(1,435)



(8,139)



(2,186)

Payoffs

(540)



(911)



(82)

Charge-offs

(498)



(690)



(589)

Balance, end of period

$             23,754



$             25,894



$             58,092

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 6.8%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans.

Net interest income decreased $4.5 million, or 8.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 also due to the decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized as well as lower loan yield. The decrease in net interest income was offset partially by a higher average balance of taxable securities and other interest earning deposits in addition to a lower cost of deposits reflecting a continued decrease in rates on deposit accounts due to the ongoing low-rate environment.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:



Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Loan yield (GAAP)

4.42

%



4.64

%



4.39

%

Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans

(0.29)





(0.38)





0.02



Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans

(0.05)





(0.07)





(0.07)



Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on 

        purchased loans (non-GAAP) (1)

4.08

%



4.19

%



4.34

%

                    (1)  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.85% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.15% for the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower loan yield and an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended



Quarter Over

Quarter Change



Prior Year

Quarter Change



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



Change



%

Change



Change



%

Change































(Dollar amounts in thousands)

















Service charges and other fees

$               4,609



$               4,566



$               4,213



$       43



0.9 %



$     396



9.4 %

Gain on sale of investment 

     securities, net





55







(55)



(100.0)

Gain on sale of loans, net

506



765



1,919



(259)



(33.9)



(1,413)



(73.6)

Interest rate swap fees

174



126



230



48



38.1



(56)



(24.3)

Bank owned life insurance 

     income

500



647



1,880



(147)



(22.7)



(1,380)



(73.4)

Gain on sale of other assets, net

2,717



942



921



1,775



188.4



1,796



195.0

Other income

1,333



1,182



2,067



151



12.8



(734)



(35.5)

Total noninterest income

$               9,839



$               8,228



$             11,285



$  1,611



19.6 %



$ (1,446)



(12.8) %

Noninterest income increased during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a gain of $2.7 million related to the sale and leaseback of the Company's headquarters in Olympia, WA included in gain on sale of other assets.

Noninterest income decreased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to reduced gain on sale of loans, net as sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans declined and less bank owned life insurance income and other income as the fourth quarter of 2020 included the recognition of a death benefit of $1.2 million and a termination fee of $651,000 from the divestiture of our trust department. The decrease in noninterest income was offset partially by an increase in gain on sale of other assets due to the gain on sale of the Company's headquarters discussed above.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended



Quarter Over

Quarter Change



Prior Year

Quarter Change



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



Change



%

Change



Change



%

Change































(Dollar amounts in thousands)

















Compensation and employee 

        benefits

$             23,155



$             22,176



$             22,257



$     979



4.4 %



$     898



4.0 %

Occupancy and equipment

4,325



4,373



4,364



(48)



(1.1)



(39)



(0.9)

Data processing

4,694



4,029



3,714



665



16.5



980



26.4

Marketing

703



775



783



(72)



(9.3)



(80)



(10.2)

Professional services

816



816



1,289







(473)



(36.7)

State/municipal business and 

        use tax

850



1,071



1,128



(221)



(20.6)



(278)



(24.6)

Federal deposit insurance premium

628



550



703



78



14.2



(75)



(10.7)

Amortization of intangible assets

759



758



859



1



0.1



(100)



(11.6)

Other expense

2,535



2,618



3,465



(83)



(3.2)



(930)



(26.8)

Total noninterest expense

$             38,465



$             37,166



$             38,562



$  1,299



3.5 %



$      (97)



(0.3) %

Noninterest expense increased from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of severance payments following a strategic reduction in force and an increase in accrual for incentive payments. Additionally, data processing increased as the Bank continues to invest in technology.

Noninterest expense remained relatively constant compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. However, there was a decrease in expenses related to branch consolidations recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020, predominately within other expense, offset partially by increases in compensation and employee benefits and data processing for the same reasons discussed above.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended



Quarter Over

Quarter Change



Prior Year

Quarter Change



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



Change



%

Change



Change



%

Change































(Dollar amounts in thousands)

















Income before income taxes

$         24,319



$          25,589



$          28,311



$ (1,270)



(5.0) %



$ (3,992)



(14.1) %

Income tax expense

$           4,922



$            4,997



$            4,429



$      (75)



(1.5) %



$      493



11.1  %

Effective income tax rate

20.2 %



19.5 %



15.6 %



0.7 %



3.6 %



4.6 %



29.5 %

Income tax expense decreased for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased compared to the same period in 2020 primarily reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. Additionally, the effective income tax rate increased between the same periods due primarily to an increase in annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Dividend

On January 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 09084 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through February 3, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 668648.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 49 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets











Cash on hand and in banks

$             61,377



$             86,954



$             91,918

Interest earning deposits

1,661,915



1,547,785



651,404

Cash and cash equivalents

1,723,292



1,634,739



743,322

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$883,832, $744,336 and $770,195, respectively)

894,335



761,526



802,163

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$376,330, $307,330 and $0, respectively)

383,393



311,074



Total investment securities

1,277,728



1,072,600



802,163

Loans held for sale

1,476



2,636



4,932

Loans receivable

3,815,662



3,953,884



4,468,647

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(42,361)



(48,317)



(70,185)

Loans receivable, net

3,773,301



3,905,567



4,398,462

Other real estate owned





Premises and equipment, net

79,370



79,958



85,452

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

7,933



7,933



6,661

Bank owned life insurance

120,196



109,634



107,580

Accrued interest receivable

14,657



14,802



19,418

Prepaid expenses and other assets

183,543



179,494



193,301

Other intangible assets, net

9,977



10,736



13,088

Goodwill

240,939



240,939



240,939

Total assets

$       7,432,412



$       7,259,038



$       6,615,318













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits

$       6,381,337



$       6,215,558



$       5,597,990

Junior subordinated debentures

21,180



21,107



20,887

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

50,839



44,096



35,683

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

124,624



129,873



140,319

Total liabilities

6,577,980



6,410,634



5,794,879













Common stock

551,798



552,385



571,021

Retained earnings

293,238



281,285



224,400

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

9,396



14,734



25,018

Total stockholders' equity

854,432



848,404



820,439

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       7,432,412



$       7,259,038



$       6,615,318













Shares outstanding

35,105,779



35,166,599



35,912,243

 

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter Ended



Year Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$            42,695



$            46,863



$            50,089



$          189,832



$          192,417

Taxable interest on investment securities

5,197



4,711



3,473



17,492



17,541

Nontaxable interest on investment 

        securities

1,063



931



973



3,899



3,659

Interest on interest earning deposits

633



537



142



1,608



703

Total interest income

49,588



53,042



54,677



212,831



214,320

Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,464



1,444



1,993



6,160



12,265

Junior subordinated debentures

185



184



191



742



890

Other borrowings

31



36



38



140



168

Total interest expense

1,680



1,664



2,222



7,042



13,323

Net interest income

47,908



51,378



52,455



205,789



200,997

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(5,037)



(3,149)



(3,133)



(29,372)



36,106

Net interest income after (reversal

of) provision for credit losses

52,945



54,527



55,588



235,161



164,891

Noninterest Income



















Service charges and other fees

4,609



4,566



4,213



17,597



16,228

Gain on sale of investment securities, 

        net





55



29



1,518

Gain on sale of loans, net

506



765



1,919



3,644



5,044

Interest rate swap fees

174



126



230



661



1,691

Bank owned life insurance income

500



647



1,880



2,520



4,319

Gain on sale of other assets, net

2,717



942



921



4,405



955

Other income

1,333



1,182



2,067



5,759



7,474

Total noninterest income

9,839



8,228



11,285



34,615



37,229

Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

23,155



22,176



22,257



89,880



88,106

Occupancy and equipment

4,325



4,373



4,364



17,243



17,611

Data processing

4,694



4,029



3,714



16,533



14,449

Marketing

703



775



783



3,039



3,100

Professional services

816



816



1,289



4,065



5,921

State/municipal business and use taxes

850



1,071



1,128



3,884



3,754

Federal deposit insurance premium

628



550



703



2,106



1,789

Other real estate owned, net









(145)

Amortization of intangible assets

759



758



859



3,111



3,525

Other expense

2,535



2,618



3,465



9,408



10,830

Total noninterest expense

38,465



37,166



38,562



149,269



148,940

Income before income taxes

24,319



25,589



28,311



120,507



53,180

Income tax expense

4,922



4,997



4,429



22,472



6,610

Net income

$            19,397



$            20,592



$            23,882



$            98,035



$            46,570





















Basic earnings per share

$                 0.56



$                 0.58



$                 0.66



$                 2.75



$                 1.29

Diluted earnings per share

$                 0.55



$                 0.58



$                 0.66



$                 2.73



$                 1.29

Dividends declared per share

$                 0.21



$                 0.20



$                 0.20



$                 0.81



$                 0.80

Average shares outstanding - basic

35,154,382



35,644,192



35,910,430



35,677,851



36,014,445

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,439,998



35,929,518



36,188,579



35,973,386



36,170,066

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020





















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:

Balance, beginning of period

$         48,317





$         51,562





$         73,340





$         70,185





$         36,171



Impact of CECL adoption

















1,822



Adjusted balance, beginning of period

48,317





51,562





73,340





70,185





37,993



(Reversal of) provision for credit 

        losses on loans

(5,490)





(2,852)





(2,792)





(27,298)





35,433



Charge-offs:



















Commercial business

(519)





(743)





(198)





(1,276)





(3,751)



Real estate construction and land 

        development









(417)





(1)





(417)



Consumer

(160)





(204)





(313)





(669)





(1,454)



Total charge-offs

(679)





(947)





(928)





(1,946)





(5,622)



Recoveries:



















Commercial business

81





385





310





816





1,530



Residential real estate

















3



Real estate construction and land 

        development

4





8





118





32





278



Consumer

128





161





137





572





570



Total recoveries

213





554





565





1,420





2,381



Net charge-offs

(466)





(393)





(363)





(526)





(3,241)



Balance, end of period

$         42,361





$         48,317





$         70,185





$         42,361





$         70,185



Net charge-offs on loans to average 

        loans, annualized

0.05

%



0.04%





0.03%





0.01%





0.07%



 



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Nonperforming Assets:











Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial business

$         23,107





$         25,243





$         56,786



Residential real estate

47





51





184



Real estate construction and land development

571





571





1,022



Consumer

29





29





100



Total nonaccrual loans

23,754





25,894





58,092



Other real estate owned











Nonperforming assets

$         23,754





$         25,894





$         58,092



















Restructured performing loans

$         59,110





$         60,684





$         52,872



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

293











ACL on loans to:













Loans receivable

1.11%





1.22%





1.57%



Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)

1.15%





1.31%





1.87%



Nonaccrual loans

178.33%





186.60%





120.82%



Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.62%





0.65%





1.30%



Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.32%





0.36%





0.88%



               (1)  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

 

 

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:





Quarter Ended



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:



































Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 3,836,029



$ 42,695



4.42

%



$ 4,005,585



$ 46,863



4.64        %



$ 4,540,962



$ 50,089



4.39        %

Taxable securities

1,016,629



5,197



2.03





893,374



4,711



2.09





649,287



3,473



2.13



Nontaxable securities (3)

153,686



1,063



2.74





157,907



931



2.34





164,025



973



2.36



Interest earning deposits

1,665,640



633



0.15





1,417,661



537



0.15





559,491



142



0.10



Total interest earning assets

6,671,984



49,588



2.95        %



6,474,527



53,042



3.25        %



5,913,765



54,677



3.68        %

Noninterest earning assets

731,613











740,433











761,712









Total assets

$ 7,403,597











$ 7,214,960











6,675,477









Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Certificates of deposit

$    349,708



$      364



0.41        %



$    365,278



$      407



0.44        %



$    421,633



$      720



0.68        %

Savings accounts

631,531



93



0.06





609,818



90



0.06





532,301



106



0.08



Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,996,482



1,007



0.13





2,881,567



947



0.13





2,680,084



1,167



0.17



Total interest bearing deposits

3,977,721



1,464



0.15





3,856,663



1,444



0.15





3,634,018



1,993



0.22



Junior subordinated debentures

21,140



185



3.47





21,060



184



3.47





20,840



191



3.65



Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

46,942



31



0.26





52,197



36



0.27





35,278



38



0.43



Total interest bearing liabilities

4,045,803



1,680



0.16        %



3,929,920



1,664



0.17        %



3,690,136



2,222



0.24        %

Noninterest demand deposits

2,383,651











2,300,795











2,034,425









Other noninterest bearing liabilities

124,760











128,537











141,917









Stockholders' equity

849,383











855,708











808,999









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,403,597











$ 7,214,960











$ 6,675,477









Net interest and spread





$ 47,908



2.79        %







$ 51,378



3.08        %







$ 52,455



3.44        %

Net interest margin









2.85        %











3.15        %











3.53        %

                    (1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

                    (2) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest

earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $5.2 million, $7.8 million and $6.9 million for

the fourth quarter of 2021, third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

                    (3)  Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

 

 



Year Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:























Loans receivable, net (2) (3)

$ 4,181,464



$ 189,832



4.54

%



$ 4,335,564



$ 192,417



4.44

%

Taxable securities

846,892



17,492



2.07





731,378



17,541



2.40



Nontaxable securities (3)

158,968



3,899



2.45





152,447



3,659



2.40



Interest earning deposits

1,193,724



1,608



0.13





315,847



703



0.22



Total interest earning assets

6,381,048



212,831



3.34

%



5,535,236



214,320



3.87

%

Noninterest earning assets

745,202











758,386









Total assets

$ 7,126,250











$ 6,293,622









Interest Bearing Liabilities:























Certificates of deposit

$    372,279



$   1,811



0.49

%



$    482,316



$   5,675



1.18

%

Savings accounts

598,492



367



0.06





489,471



526



0.11



Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,862,504



3,982



0.14





2,491,477



6,064



0.24



Total interest bearing deposits

3,833,275



6,160



0.16





3,463,264



12,265



0.35



Junior subordinated debentures

21,025



742



3.53





20,730



890



4.29



Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

45,655



140



0.31





27,805



160



0.58



FHLB advances and other borrowings









1,466



8



0.55



Total interest bearing liabilities

3,899,955



7,042



0.18

%



3,513,265



13,323



0.38

%

Noninterest demand deposits

2,256,608











1,835,165









Other noninterest bearing liabilities

127,620











139,612









Stockholders' equity

842,067











805,580









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,126,250











$ 6,293,622









Net interest income and spread





$ 205,789



3.16

%







$ 200,997



3.49

%

Net interest margin









3.23

%











3.63

%

                    (1) Average balances are calculated using daily balances.

                    (2) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest



                    earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $28.4 million and $14.4 million for the years 

                    ended 2021 and 2020, respectively.

                    (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

 

 

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION



QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)



(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)









Quarter Ended





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020



Earnings:





















Net interest income

$         47,908



$         51,378



$         54,265



$         52,238



$         52,455



(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(5,037)



(3,149)



(13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)



Noninterest income

9,839



8,228



8,297



8,251



11,285



Noninterest expense

38,465



37,166



36,396



37,242



38,562



Net income

19,397



20,592



32,702



25,344



23,882



Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

19,282



22,440



26,166



23,247



25,178



Basic earnings per share

$              0.56



$              0.58



$              0.91



$              0.70



$              0.66



Diluted earnings per share

$              0.55



$              0.58



$              0.90



$              0.70



$              0.66



Average Balances:





















Loans receivable, net (1)

$     3,836,029



$     4,005,585



$     4,402,868



$     4,490,499



$     4,540,962



Total investment securities

1,170,315



1,051,281



959,512



838,182



813,312



Total interest earning assets

6,671,984



6,474,527



6,327,171



6,042,566



5,913,765



Total assets

7,403,597



7,214,960



7,079,205



6,799,625



6,675,477



Total interest bearing deposits

3,977,721



3,856,663



3,809,750



3,685,496



3,634,018



Total noninterest demand deposits

2,383,651



2,300,795



2,246,929



2,091,359



2,034,425



Stockholders' equity

849,383



855,708



835,761



827,021



808,999



Financial Ratios:





















Return on average assets (2)

1.04

%



1.13

%



1.85

%



1.51

%



1.42

%



Pre-tax, pre-provision return on 

     average assets (2)(3)

1.03



1.23



1.48



1.39



1.50



Return on average common equity (2)

9.06



9.55



15.69



12.43



11.74



Return on average tangible common 

     equity (2) (3)

13.27



13.93



22.94



18.37



17.62



Efficiency ratio

66.61



62.35



58.18



61.57



60.50



Noninterest expense to average total 

     assets (2)

2.06



2.04



2.06



2.22



2.30



Net interest margin (2)

2.85



3.15



3.44



3.51



3.53



Net interest spread (2)

2.79



3.08



3.37



3.43



3.44



               (1) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield.

               (2) Annualized.

               (3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

 

 

 



As of or for the Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Select Balance Sheet:



















Total assets

$    7,432,412



$    7,259,038



$    7,105,672



$    7,028,392



$    6,615,318

Loans receivable, net

3,773,301



3,905,567



4,155,968



4,531,644



4,398,462

Total investment securities

1,277,728



1,072,600



1,049,524



893,558



802,163

Deposits

6,381,337



6,215,558



6,061,706



6,019,698



5,597,990

Noninterest demand deposits

2,330,956



2,299,248



2,256,341



2,205,562



1,980,531

Stockholders' equity

854,432



848,404



855,984



827,151



820,439

Financial Measures:



















Book value per share

$            24.34



$            24.13



$            23.77



$            22.99



$            22.85

Tangible book value per share (1)

17.19



16.97



16.76



15.95



15.77

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.5 %



11.7 %



12.0 %



11.8 %



12.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible 

        assets (1)

8.4



8.5



8.8



8.5



8.9

Loans to deposits ratio

59.8



63.6



69.4



76.3



79.8

Regulatory Capital Ratios:



















Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-

        weighted assets(2)

13.5 %



13.3 %



13.6  %



12.8 %



12.3 %

Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets(2)

8.7 %



8.8 %



9.1 %



9.1 %



9.0 %

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

13.9 %



13.8 %



14.0 %



13.2 %



12.8 %

Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

14.8 %



14.8 %



15.1 %



14.5 %



14.0 %

Credit Quality Metrics:



















ACL on loans to:



















Loans receivable

1.11 %



1.22 %



1.23 %



1.40 %



1.57 %

Loans receivable, excluding SBA 

     PPP loans (1)

1.15



1.31



1.41



1.73



1.87

Nonperforming loans

178.33



186.60



145.90



121.48



120.82

Nonperforming loans to loans 

        receivable

0.62



0.65



0.84



1.15



1.30

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.32



0.36



0.50



0.75



0.88

Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable

0.05



0.04



(0.01)



(0.02)



0.03

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality 

        Rating:



















Special mention

$         71,020



$         90,554



$       100,317



$       108,975



$       132,036

Substandard

112,450



126,964



135,374



160,461



158,515

Other Metrics:



















Number of banking offices

49



53



53



53



61

Average number of full-time equivalent 

        employees

782



813



822



840



848

Deposits per branch

$       130,231



$       117,275



$       114,372



$       113,579



$         91,770

Average assets per full-time 

        equivalent employee

9,469



8,877



8,607



8,098



7,873

                    (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

                    (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

 

 

 

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these

non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information

to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period

results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have

inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as

a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to

similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are

presented below.



The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful

measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.





December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       854,432



$       848,404



$       855,984



$       827,151



$       820,439

Exclude intangible assets

(250,916)



(251,675)



(252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$       603,516



$       596,729



$       603,551



$       573,921



$       566,412





















Total assets (GAAP)

$    7,432,412



$    7,259,038



$    7,105,672



$    7,028,392



$    6,615,318

Exclude intangible assets

(250,916)



(251,675)



(252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$    7,181,496



$    7,007,363



$    6,853,239



$    6,775,162



$    6,361,291





















Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)

11.5  %



11.7  %



12.0 %



11.8  %



12.4 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.4 %



8.5 %



8.8 %



8.5 %



8.9 %





















Shares outstanding

35,105,779



35,166,599



36,006,560



35,981,317



35,912,243





















Book value per share (GAAP)

$            24.34



$            24.13



$            23.77



$            22.99



$            22.85

Tangible book value per share (non-

          GAAP)

$            17.19



$            16.97



$            16.76



$            15.95



$            15.77

The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans was significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

ACL on Loans to Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans:

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$         42,361



$         48,317



$         51,562



$         64,225



$         70,185





















Loans receivable (GAAP)

$    3,815,662



$    3,953,884



$    4,207,530



$    4,595,869



$    4,468,647

Exclude SBA PPP loans

(145,840)



(266,896)



(544,250)



(886,761)



(715,121)

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP 

        loans (non-GAAP)

$    3,669,822



$    3,686,988



$    3,663,280



$    3,709,108



$    3,753,526





















ACL on loans to loans receivable 

        (GAAP)

1.11  %



1.22 %



1.23 %



1.40 %



1.57 %

ACL on loans to loans receivable, 

        excluding SBA PPP loans (non-

        GAAP)

1.15 %



1.31 %



1.41 %



1.73 %



1.87 %

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.



Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         19,397



$         20,592



$         32,702



$         25,344



$         23,882

Add amortization of intangible assets

759



758



797



797



859

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(159)



(159)



(167)



(167)



(180)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         19,997



$         21,191



$         33,332



$         25,974



$         24,561





















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       849,383



$       855,708



$       835,761



$       827,021



$       808,999

Exclude average intangible assets

(251,331)



(252,159)



(252,956)



(253,747)



(254,587)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       598,052



$       603,549



$       582,805



$       573,274



$       554,412





















Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)

9.06 %



9.55 %



15.69 %



12.43 %



11.74 %

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

13.27 %



13.93 %



22.94 %



18.37 %



17.62 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.



Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         19,397



$         20,592



$         32,702



$         25,344



$         23,882

Add income tax expense

4,922



4,997



7,451



5,102



4,429

Add (reversal of) provision for 

          credit losses

(5,037)



(3,149)



(13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-

          GAAP)

$         19,282



$         22,440



$         26,166



$         23,247



$         25,178





















Average total assets (GAAP)

$    7,403,597



$    7,214,960



$    7,079,205



$    6,799,625



$    6,675,477





















Return on average assets, annualized 

          (GAAP)

1.04 %



1.13 %



1.85 %



1.51 %



1.42 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on 

          average assets (non-GAAP)

1.03 %



1.23 %



1.48 %



1.39 %



1.50 %

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Incremental accretion on purchased loans represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease within a short time frame.



Quarter Ended



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Loan Yield, excluding SBA PPP Loans and Incremental Accretion on Purchased Loans, annualized:

Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)

$         42,695





$         46,863





$         50,089



Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans

(4,928)





(8,042)





(8,739)



Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

(387)





(681)





(795)



Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)

$         37,380





$         38,140





$         40,555



















Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)

$    3,836,029





$    4,005,585





$    4,540,962



Exclude average SBA PPP loans

(204,436)





(392,570)





(822,460)



Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)

$    3,631,593





$    3,613,015





$    3,718,502

















Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)

4.42

%



4.64

%



4.39

%

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on

purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP)

4.08

%



4.19

%



4.34

%

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-announces-fourth-quarter-and-annual-2021-results-and-declares-regular-cash-dividend-301469608.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.