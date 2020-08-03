CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported second quarter 2020 financial results.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Net income for the quarter was $4.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.
- Book value per share increased to $16.67, up 11.2% from June 30, 2019 and 6.4% (12.9% annualized growth rate) from year-end 2019.
- Gross premiums written of $290.4 million, up 14.0% year-over-year.
- Favorable prior year reserve development of $5.0 million, representing the eighth consecutive quarter of favorable prior year reserve development.
- Net current accident quarter weather losses of $26.8 million, including $17.6 million of net current accident quarter catastrophe losses. In the prior year quarter, net current accident quarter weather losses were $21.5 million, including catastrophe losses of $13.4 million.
- Repurchased 163,456 shares for $2.0 million at an average price of $12.31 per share, 26.2% below second quarter 2020 book value per share. Total capital returned to shareholders of $3.7 million, including $0.06 per share regular quarterly dividend.
- Began writing homeowners insurance in Mississippi.
Bruce Lucas, the Company's Chairman and CEO, said, "The growth in our organic gross premiums written has accelerated every quarter since returning to positive growth in the third quarter of 2019 and we achieved double digit organic growth in the second quarter of 2020. Our strong agent relationships and auto carrier partnerships are paying off, as demonstrated in our numbers this quarter. More importantly, given our de-risking efforts in prior years, we're able to grow profitably, a testament to our underwriting discipline.
COVID-19 Update
We are currently monitoring the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19. During the first half of 2020, we saw virtually no impact to our business. As a residential property insurer, we view our business as relatively insulated from a short-term economic slowdown, as property owners and renters generally view our products as a necessity.
While we acknowledge uncertainties associated with future economic conditions, we do not expect a material impact to our business going forward. We will continue to monitor economic conditions and, in the case of a prolonged economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19, will take necessary actions to mitigate any negative impacts to our business, operations or financial results.
Results of Operations
The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (amounts
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Total revenues
$ 136,012
$ 122,843
10.7 %
$ 268,719
$ 241,104
11.5 %
Net Income
$ 4,132
$ 721
473.1 %
$ 11,752
$ 7,685
52.9 %
Per Share
$ 0.15
$ 0.02
650.0 %
$ 0.42
$ 0.26
61.5 %
Book value per share
$ 16.67
$ 14.99
11.2 %
$ 16.67
$ 14.99
11.2 %
Return on equity*
3.6 %
0.7 %
2.9 pts
5.2 %
3.6 %
1.6 pts
Underwriting summary
Gross premiums written
$ 290,432
$ 254,840
14.0 %
$ 519,534
$ 465,188
11.7 %
Gross premiums earned
$ 241,792
$ 229,958
5.1 %
$ 476,508
$ 458,548
3.9 %
Ceded premiums
$ (112,735)
$ (115,875)
(2.7) %
$ (221,445)
$ (234,774)
(5.7) %
Net premiums earned
$ 129,057
$ 114,083
13.1 %
$ 255,063
$ 223,774
14.0 %
Ceded premium ratio
46.6 %
50.4 %
(3.8) pts
46.5 %
51.2 %
(4.7) pts
Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:
Loss ratio
61.1 %
65.1 %
(4.0) pts
57.7 %
61.0 %
(3.3) pts
Expense ratio
38.9 %
39.9 %
(1.0) pts
40.0 %
40.3 %
(0.3) pts
Combined ratio
100.0 %
105.0 %
(5.0) pts
97.6 %
101.3 %
(3.7) pts
*Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.
Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.
Ratios
Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.
Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.
Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.
Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.
Quarterly Financial Results
Second quarter 2020 net income was $4.1 million, up from $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects higher net premiums earned, lower net loss and expense ratios and a lower effective tax rate, partly offset by lower investment gains.
Gross premiums written of $290.4 million, up 14.0% year-over-year, including 69.0% commercial residential growth, 11.3% personal residential growth outside Florida and 6.1% personal residential growth in Florida.
Premiums-in-force were $994.6 million in second quarter 2020, representing a 15.3% annualized growth rate from first quarter 2020. The increase stems from the same items impacting gross premiums written.
Gross premiums earned were $241.8 million in second quarter 2020, up 5.1% from $230.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months.
The ceded premium ratio was 46.6% in second quarter 2020, down 3.8 points from 50.4% in the prior year quarter. The decrease is primarily attributable to a reduction in the cost of our 2019-2020 catastrophe reinsurance program and a reduction in overall quota share reinsurance coverage, partly offset by the higher cost of our 2020-2021 catastrophe reinsurance program.
The net loss ratio was 61.1% in second quarter 2020, down 4.0 points from 65.1% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from higher favorable prior year reserve development and a lower ceded premium ratio, partly offset by lower income from vertically integrated operations and a higher current accident year weather net loss ratio.
The net expense ratio was 38.9% in second quarter 2020, down 1.0 point from 39.9% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from modestly lower net PAC and G&A ratios, which benefited from a lower ceded premium ratio.
The net combined ratio was 100.0% in second quarter 2020, down 5.0 points from 105.0% in the prior year quarter. The decrease stems from lower net loss and expense ratios, as described above.
Book Value Analysis
Book value per share increased to $16.67 at June 30, 2020, up 11.2% year-over-year.
As Of
Book Value Per Share
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Numerator:
Common stockholders' equity
$
462,499
$
448,799
$
438,850
Denominator:
Total Shares Outstanding
27,738,062
28,650,918
29,274,577
Book Value Per Common Share
$
16.67
$
15.66
$
14.99
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value
$
698,277
$
587,256
Equity securities, at fair value
1,599
1,618
Other investments
6,374
6,375
Total investments
706,250
595,249
Cash and cash equivalents
288,342
268,351
Restricted cash
11,849
14,657
Accrued investment income
4,833
4,377
Premiums receivable, net
66,188
63,685
Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims
374,709
428,903
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
361,256
224,102
Income taxes receivable
4,651
3,171
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
81,590
77,211
Property and equipment, net
19,998
20,753
Intangibles, net
65,461
68,642
Goodwill
152,459
152,459
Other assets
28,804
18,110
Total Assets
$
2,166,390
$
1,939,670
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
620,718
$
613,533
Unearned premiums
529,321
486,220
Reinsurance payable
296,606
156,351
Long-term debt, net
126,056
129,248
Deferred income tax, net
20,957
12,623
Advance premiums
30,870
16,504
Accrued compensation
11,250
5,347
Accounts payable and other liabilities
68,113
71,045
Total Liabilities
$
1,703,891
$
1,490,871
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
332,037
329,568
Accumulated other comprehensive income
20,263
7,330
Treasury stock
(115,365)
(105,368)
Retained earnings
225,561
217,266
Total Stockholders' Equity
462,499
448,799
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,166,390
$
1,939,670
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUES:
Gross premiums written
$
290,432
$
254,840
$
519,534
$
465,188
Change in gross unearned premiums
(48,640)
(24,882)
(43,026)
(6,640)
Gross premiums earned
241,792
229,958
476,508
458,548
Ceded premiums
(112,735)
(115,875)
(221,445)
(234,774)
Net premiums earned
129,057
114,083
255,063
223,774
Net investment income
3,296
3,830
6,966
7,502
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
(38)
1,303
22
2,327
Other revenue
3,697
3,627
6,668
7,501
Total revenues
136,012
122,843
268,719
241,104
EXPENSES:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
78,869
74,299
147,050
136,438
Policy acquisition costs
30,237
27,087
60,284
53,107
General and administrative expenses
19,943
18,384
41,661
36,988
Total expenses
129,049
119,770
248,995
226,533
Operating income
6,963
3,073
19,724
14,571
Interest expense, net
1,721
1,984
3,688
4,101
Other non-operating loss, net
—
—
—
48
Income before income taxes
5,242
1,089
16,036
10,422
Provision for income taxes
1,110
368
4,284
2,737
Net income
$
4,132
$
721
$
11,752
$
7,685
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Change in net unrealized gains on investments
14,823
7,068
16,850
15,104
Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment
38
59
(22)
394
Income tax expense related to items of other
(3,440)
(1,304)
(3,895)
(3,712)
Total comprehensive income
$
15,553
$
6,544
$
24,685
$
19,471
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
27,876,801
29,346,234
28,212,735
29,442,363
Diluted
27,913,696
29,352,796
28,231,273
29,447,668
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.15
$
0.02
$
0.42
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.15
$
0.02
$
0.42
$
0.26
About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our ability to navigate the uncertainty and mitigate the impact and (ii) our ability to continue to grow profitably. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: our ability to comply with our obligations under the new credit facilities, including the financial and other covenants contained therein; the success of the Company's marketing initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations, including measures taken by the governmental authorities to address COVID-19, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.
