CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in Sidoti & Company's virtual investor conference on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 and Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

HRTG Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

