- Net sales growth of 8% over prior year
- Operating margins 10 basis points lower than prior year (110 basis points higher on adjusted basis)
- Robust cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet
Webcast to be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 5:00 PM ET
NOTE: A data supplement with additional financial information relating to the periods covered by this press release is available for download from the Company's website at http://www.hermanmiller.com/investors
Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) today announced results for its third quarter ended February 29, 2020. Net sales in the quarter totaled $665.7 million, an increase of 7.5% from the same quarter last fiscal year. New orders in the third quarter of $651.7 million were 6.3% above the prior year level.
On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, net sales and orders in the third quarter decreased by 0.5% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last fiscal year.
Herman Miller reported net earnings of $0.64 per share on a diluted basis in the third quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last fiscal year. Excluding restructuring expenses and other special charges, adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter totaled $0.74 compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 in the third quarter of last fiscal year.
Andi Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite the uncertain global economic environment resulting from coronavirus concerns, we delivered adjusted earnings per share that exceeded the expectations that we established at the start of the quarter. While we experienced uneven demand patterns for sales and orders during the quarter, we focused our attention on what we could control - with our first priority to ensure the health and safety of our associates around the globe. We also remained focused on controlling expenses and achieving the savings target we previously set in connection with our profit optimization initiative. Supported by these efforts, we delivered adjusted operating margin expansion in the quarter of 110 basis points over last year. While we cannot determine the precise impact of the coronavirus outbreak on our third quarter results, we do know that the temporary closure of our China facility reduced International sales by approximately $6 million. Given the rapidly changing environment surrounding coronavirus, we are refraining from providing guidance for the upcoming fourth quarter. While this is clearly a time of near-term uncertainty, we remain confident the progress that we are making on our strategic priorities positions us for continued long-term profitable growth."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
February 29, 2020
March 2, 2019
% Chg.
February 29, 2020
March 2, 2019
% Chg.
Net Sales
$
665.7
$
619.0
7.5
%
$
2,010.8
$
1,896.2
6.0
%
Gross Margin %
36.5
%
35.7
%
N/A
37.0
%
36.0
%
N/A
Operating Expenses
$
189.4
$
172.9
9.5
%
$
562.3
$
533.1
5.5
%
Restructuring Expense
$
3.5
$
0.3
1,066.7
%
$
9.6
$
1.7
464.7
%
Operating Earnings %
7.6
%
7.7
%
N/A
8.6
%
7.7
%
N/A
Adjusted Operating Earnings %*
9.0
%
7.9
%
N/A
9.5
%
8.4
%
N/A
Net Earnings Attributable to Herman Miller, Inc.
$
37.7
$
39.2
(3.8)
%
$
164.5
$
114.5
43.7
%
Earnings Per Share – Diluted
$
0.64
$
0.66
(3.0)
%
$
2.78
$
1.92
44.8
%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted*
$
0.74
$
0.64
15.6
%
$
2.47
$
2.09
18.2
%
Orders
$
651.7
$
612.8
6.3
%
$
2,003.3
$
1,950.4
2.7
%
Backlog
$
411.2
$
400.5
2.7
%
*Items indicated represent Non-GAAP measurements; see the reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations in the supplemental data file available for download at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html.
Consolidated gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled 36.5%. This included the impact of special charges totaling $1.4 million related to the initial purchase accounting effects of Herman Miller's investment in HAY. Excluding these items, adjusted gross margin was 36.8% in the third quarter, representing a 110 basis point increase from the same quarter last year.
Operating expenses in the third quarter were $189.4 million compared to $172.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. Operating expenses included certain special charges totaling $4.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and $0.5 million in the same quarter last year. These items in the current quarter related primarily to transaction costs and initial purchase accounting effects of Herman Miller's investments in HAY and naughtone. Excluding these items, operating expenses increased by $12.3 million compared to the same quarter last year, primarily related to the consolidation of HAY and naughtone.
The Company recognized pre-tax restructuring expense totaling $3.5 million in the third quarter. These items related primarily to restructuring actions associated with profit improvement initiatives.
Herman Miller's effective income tax rate in the third quarter was 22.4%, compared to 16.0% in the same quarter last fiscal year.
Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer, noted, "Gross margin expansion this quarter was fueled by positive price realization, lower commodity costs and benefits from our profit improvement initiatives. Strong gross margins and well-managed operating expenses helped us deliver a 16% year-over-year improvement in adjusted earnings per share. Our financial performance also continued to generate robust operating cash flows and we maintain a strong balance sheet that provides us with ample liquidity and flexibility to both navigate the uncertain near-term climate and fuel investment opportunities in support of our growth strategy."
The Company ended the third quarter with total cash and cash equivalents of $110.6 million. Cash flow generated from operations was $49.4 million in the current quarter compared to $39.1 million in the same quarter last fiscal year.
Segment Sales and Orders
The following tables summarize reported and organic segment sales and orders for the third quarter of fiscal 2020:
Organic Sales Growth by Segment *
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
February 29, 2020
March 2, 2019
North America
International
Retail
Total
North America
International
Retail
Total
Net Sales, as reported
$
413.4
$
156.1
$
96.2
$
665.7
$
397.0
$
126.0
$
96.0
$
619.0
% change from PY
4.1
%
23.9
%
0.2
%
7.5
%
Proforma Adjustments
Acquisitions
(6.4)
(44.0)
—
(50.4)
—
—
—
—
Currency Translation Effects (1)
(0.2)
0.8
—
0.6
—
—
—
—
Net Sales, organic
$
406.8
$
112.9
$
96.2
$
615.9
$
397.0
$
126.0
$
96.0
$
619.0
% change from PY
2.5
%
(10.4)
%
0.2
%
(0.5)
%
Organic Order Growth by Segment *
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
February 29, 2020
March 2, 2019
North America
International
Retail
Total
North America
International
Retail
Total
Orders, as reported
$
405.9
$
159.4
$
86.4
$
651.7
$
390.9
$
127.0
$
94.9
$
612.8
% change from PY
3.8
%
25.5
%
(9.0)
%
6.3
%
Proforma Adjustments
Acquisitions
(5.9)
(42.3)
—
(48.2)
—
—
—
—
Currency Translation Effects (1)
(0.2)
0.8
—
0.6
—
—
—
—
Orders, organic
$
399.8
$
117.9
$
86.4
$
604.1
$
390.9
$
127.0
$
94.9
$
612.8
% change from PY
2.3
%
(7.2)
%
(9.0)
%
(1.4)
%
(1) Currency translation effects represent the estimated net impact of translating current period sales and orders using the average exchange rates applicable to the comparable prior year period
* Items represent Non-GAAP measurements; see the reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations in the supplemental data file available for download at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance
The outbreak of coronavirus has created a high degree of uncertainty throughout the global economy. Due to this uncertainty, and the rapidly changing effects of risk mitigation efforts to control the outbreak around the world, we are not able to reasonably estimate the impact of the outbreak on our business or financial results in the near-term. Accordingly, we are not following our typical practice of issuing guidance for the upcoming quarter.
Supplemental Information and Webcast
The Company has created a supplemental data report which provides additional information relevant to its quarterly results. This document can be accessed via a link on the Investors section of the Company's website at http://www.hermanmiller.com/investors.
The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 5:00 PM ET. To ensure your access to the webcast, you should allow extra time to visit the Company's website at http://investors.hermanmiller.com/events-and-presentations to download the streaming software necessary to participate. An online archive of the presentation will be available on the website later that day.
Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020 follow:
Herman Miller, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
February 29, 2020
March 2, 2019
February 29, 2020
March 2, 2019
Net Sales
$
665.7
100.0
%
$
619.0
100.0
%
$
2,010.8
100.0
%
$
1,896.2
100.0
%
Cost of Sales
422.4
63.5
%
398.0
64.3
%
1,265.9
63.0
%
1,214.5
64.0
%
Gross Margin
243.3
36.5
%
221.0
35.7
%
744.9
37.0
%
681.7
36.0
%
Operating Expenses
189.4
28.5
%
172.9
27.9
%
562.3
28.0
%
533.1
28.1
%
Restructuring Expense
3.5
0.5
%
0.3
—
%
9.6
0.5
%
1.7
0.1
%
Operating Earnings
50.4
7.6
%
47.8
7.7
%
173.0
8.6
%
146.9
7.7
%
Gain on Consolidation of Equity Method Investments
—
—
%
—
—
%
30.5
1.5
%
—
—
%
Other Expenses, net
2.8
0.4
%
2.2
0.4
%
7.5
0.4
%
7.8
0.4
%
Earnings Before Income Taxes and Equity Income
47.6
7.2
%
45.6
7.4
%
196.0
9.7
%
139.1
7.3
%
Income Tax Expense
10.6
1.6
%
7.3
1.2
%
35.8
1.8
%
27.3
1.4
%
Equity Income, net of tax
0.3
—
%
1.0
0.2
%
3.7
0.2
%
2.8
0.1
%
Net Earnings
37.3
5.6
%
39.3
6.3
%
163.9
8.2
%
114.6
6.0
%
Net Earnings Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
(0.4)
(0.1)
%
0.1
—
%
(0.6)
—
%
0.1
—
%
Net Earnings Attributable to Herman Miller, Inc.
$
37.7
5.7
%
$
39.2
6.3
%
$
164.5
8.2
%
$
114.5
6.0
%
Amounts per Common Share Attributable to Herman Miller, Inc.
Earnings Per Share – Basic
$0.64
$0.67
$2.79
$1.94
Weighted Average Basic Common Shares
58,940,060
58,838,958
58,970,264
59,087,899
Earnings Per Share – Diluted
$0.64
$0.66
$2.78
$1.92
Weighted Average Diluted Common Shares
59,218,101
59,127,258
59,266,929
59,448,294
Herman Miller, Inc.
Nine Months Ended
February 29, 2020
March 2, 2019
Net Earnings
$
163.9
$
114.6
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
191.8
130.6
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(171.3)
(142.4)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(69.8)
(76.6)
Effect of Exchange Rates
0.7
(2.0)
Change in Cash
(48.6)
(90.4)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
159.2
203.9
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
110.6
$
113.5
Herman Miller, Inc.
February 29, 2020
June 1, 2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
110.6
$
159.2
Short-term investments
8.9
8.8
Accounts and notes receivable, net
221.7
218.0
Unbilled accounts receivable
37.9
34.3
Inventories, net
200.5
184.2
Prepaid expenses and other
56.7
56.8
Total Current Assets
636.3
661.3
Net property and equipment
341.6
348.6
Right of use assets
222.9
—
Other assets
785.0
559.4
Total Assets
$
1,985.8
$
1,569.3
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
180.6
$
177.7
Accrued liabilities
325.5
268.4
Total Current Liabilities
506.1
446.1
Long-term debt
275.0
281.9
Lease liabilities
188.5
—
Other liabilities
107.7
101.5
Total Liabilities
1,077.3
829.5
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
71.7
20.6
Stockholders' Equity
836.8
719.2
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,985.8
$
1,569.3