- Preliminary Full-Year 2020 Net Product Sales for CINV Franchise of Approximately $88.3 Million, versus Guidance of $85 Million - - Full-Year 2021 Net Product Sales Guidance for CINV Franchise of $130 Million to $145 Million - - New Drug Application for HTX-011 for Postoperative Pain Management is Under Review in the US with a May 12, 2021 PDUFA Date - - Preliminary Results From Phase 1b Bunionectomy Study with HTX-034 Shows Pain Reduction Through 96 Hours with 45.5% of Patients Opioid-Free Through Day 15 - - Preliminary Results from Phase 1 Study of Low Dose HTX-019 IV Injection Demonstrated Bioequivalence to Approved Oral Aprepitant 40 mg Dose for Prevention of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting -