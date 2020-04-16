LOVELAND, Colo., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its first quarter 2020 financial performance in a press release on Thursday, May 7, 2020 before the market opens, and to host a earnings call to discuss the results following the release at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET.
To access the conference call:
From within the United States, please dial 1-866-548-4713
From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2093
Reference Conference ID: 3918137
The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's website at: Heska Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast.
A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, May 7 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
To access the replay:
From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921
From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671
Reference Replay Pin Number: 3918137
About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") and Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP"). CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.