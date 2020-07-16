heska_Logo.jpg

LOVELAND, Colo., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its second quarter 2020 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 and to host an earnings call to discuss the results following the release at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-866-548-4713
From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2093
Reference Conference ID: 7624830

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 4 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921
From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671
Reference Replay Pin Number: 7624830

About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products throughout North America, Europe and the rest of the world.  For more information, visit www.heska.com.

 

