LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and to host an earnings call to discuss the results following the release at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET.
To access the conference call:
From within the United States, please dial 1-866-548-4713
From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2093
Reference Conference ID: 9707717
The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast.
A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET Thursday, November 5 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.
To access the replay:
From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921
From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671
Reference Replay Pin Number: 9707717
About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.