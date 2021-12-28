Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)

Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)

 By Heska Corporation

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Wilson's presentation will be available to registered attendees in a live format via the conference website and an audio-only version will be available to the public at Heska Audio-Only J.P. Morgan 2022 Health Care Conference Presentation. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Heska's website shortly after the event and a replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

Mr. Wilson and members of Heska management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings on January 11th. To request a meeting, please contact J.P. Morgan at 1x1@jpmorgan.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.

For more information regarding the J.P. Morgan 2022 Healthcare Conference, visit: J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference Website.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-to-present-at-the-upcoming-annual-jp-morgan-health-care-conference-301451110.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.