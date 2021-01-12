CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-Tech Engineering, a precision manufacturing supplier for the commercial and government aerospace industries, is announcing record organizational growth and aggressive momentum going into 2021. Over the last 12 months, the company has secured stable YOY revenues and utilization despite an unprecedented COVID-19 operating year. In addition, it has expanded its strategic customer base by 20% and elevated team capabilities across key operating functions including quality, machining and programming. The company's 2021 growth expectations are indicative of significant market opportunity and a growing demand for precision manufacturing capabilities within the aerospace sector.
Hi-Tech Engineering's projected growth is driven by a new ownership team headed by Shaffiq Rahim, President, who brings more than 20 years of aerospace and technology experience to the business. Rahim and the new management team have a keen focus on leaning into the most forward-looking innovations in aerospace and SpaceTech, as both commercial and government entities continue to push the space exploration footprint.
"In 2021, we expect to see accelerated growth and investment in the aerospace and defense sectors, given a rejuvenated space race powered by both commercial and government entities largely in the U.S., but also China and Korea," said Rahim. "Further, as ongoing consolidation continues to reduce the number of companies supporting these industries, we believe there will be ripe opportunity for manufacturing companies like us who are actively investing in expanded capabilities to fill the gap."
To achieve this, Hi-Tech is elevating its precision engineering and design-for-manufacturability capabilities to integrate more closely with customers, becoming not only a machining partner, but also a thought partner as customers innovate new engineering solutions and product designs across the build and launch of new rocket and flight exploration systems.
Serco, one of the world's largest providers of public services to Governments, employing over 50,000 people in over 20 countries, is a trusted Hi-Tech Engineering delivery partner to military organizations around the world for critical support services and the operation of sensitive facilities.
"We have been partnered with Hi-Tech Engineering for more than 10 years and what we appreciate the most is their dedication to their craft," said Lynzy Williams, Project Manager and Mechanical Engineering at Serco. "No detail is ever overlooked, and they work side by side with us to the finish line, ensuring that we keep our customer happy with the final product. We look forward to our continued partnership on new and existing projects."
Key investments to expand both the physical footprint and machine capacity of Hi-Tech Engineering's facility in Camarillo, CA are already underway, including:
- Newly expanded Quality Assurance suite including new programmable CMM capabilities -- this expansion will increase through-put by 2-3x, and provide data driven quality controls to ensure increasingly accurate production outcomes which meet customer & industry specifications
- Newly acquired & upgraded CNC machines including: (1) Haas UMC-1000 with 5-axis capabilities; (1) Haas ST-25 with expanded z-axis travel capabilities; (1) Haas VF-5SS with super-speed vertical machining options; and (1) VF-9 large formal mill which can machine parts as wide as 86".
- A refreshed website (www.htemfg.com) which showcases the business's precision production & design for manufacturability processes, along with market case studies and latest news
"Over the past 12 months, we have made multiple critical investments in people, process, technology, and capacity to ensure we are well-positioned to capture these future growth opportunities. I look forward to building deeper partnerships with our existing customers, while also unlocking similar discussions with new prospects in the industry," stated Rahim.
To learn more about Hi-Tech Engineering's capabilities, please go to here.
About Hi-Tech Engineering
Hi-Tech Engineering is a high-quality precision manufacturing company which specializes in the manufacture of critical parts & components, and complex sub-assemblies with leading companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Medical and Commercial/Industrial industries including companies like Serco and Millennium Space Systems: A Boeing Company. Hi-Tech Engineering's experienced team can rapidly take a project from concept or prototype to full-scale production and finished assembly, giving clients a competitive market advantage. Located in Camarillo, CA, Hi-Tech Engineering has built its reputation on delivering quality products which exceed industry quality, while being on-time and within budget.
All Media Inquiries:
Philosophy PR + Marketing
5104999746
renee@philosophypr.com