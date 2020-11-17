OCALA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com continues to experience increased traffic, with more than $36.2 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets sold through the site last week. 1,109 auctions were held through the site from November 9th through the 15th, with 885,000 bidders submitting 1.46 million bids per day, on average. Nearly 400,000 lots were sold throughout the week.
HiBid also announces the introduction of premium spots for category-based featured auctions every Monday. Featured auctions are displayed on category searches on HiBid.com, and on their respective HiBid portal sites (such as Coins.HiBid.com and Jewelry.HiBid.com). Category-based featured auction spots can be found after the state portal featured auctions at Featured.HiBid.com. Bidding for featured auctions remains open until 1:00 p.m. EST on Mondays.
November 9th-15th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $36,218,428 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $62,237,508 (USD)
Lots sold: 398,980
Online-only auctions: 1,002
Webcast auctions: 107
Average bidders per day: 885,000
Average bids per day: 1.46 million
Current Auctions
The information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including fine jewelry, coins, cars, utility vehicles, appliances, and more in these and many other auctions.
Fine Jewelry & Coin Auction
Seller: American Jewelry & Coin Auction LLC
Dates: November 11th-18th
Lots: 545
Terry's Towing Auction
Seller: Kaye's Auction House
Dates: November 15th-22nd
Lots: 6
Kitchen Appliances Online Auction
Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.
Dates: November 18th
Lots: 6
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
