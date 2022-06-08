Hideaway Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Hideaway Properties, a company that always goes the extra mile to advocate for its clients, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
PETALUMA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hideaway Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Hideaway Properties, a company that always goes the extra mile to advocate for its clients, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Hideaway Properties was founded by Dino and Heidi Wilson, a husband-and-wife team. A real estate professional since 2004, Dino Wilson brings a design and entrepreneurial background to his career and has been a consistent top producer and a member of the prestigious Top Agent Network. Heidi Wilson was inspired to join her husband in real estate after summiting the insurance and financial industries during a decades-long career. She has since built a reputation for her business and design savvy.
With complementary strengths and an unwavering commitment to ethics, the energetic pair serves residential and commercial buyers and sellers, homebuilders, and developers from the country to the coastline in Sonoma and Marin counties.
Partnering with Side will ensure Hideaway Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Hideaway Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Hideaway Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We look forward to maximizing our team's success with Side's game-changing marketing, technology, administrative, and support services," Dino Wilson said. Heidi Wilson added: "Our alliance with Side also empowers us to identify and grow our brand how we see fit."
About Hideaway Properties
Hideaway Properties goes above and beyond to bring clients home — and to make them into friends along the way. Professional and flexible, the team collaborates at every stage to ensure clients are fully prepared to buy or well positioned to sell for top dollar. Longtime residents of the markets they serve, Hideaway Property agents keep things simple by accentuating only the positive aspects of any transaction. Hideaway Properties specializes in serving residential and commercial buyers and sellers, homebuilders, and developers in Sonoma and Marin counties. For more information, visit http://www.hideawayre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
