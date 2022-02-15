AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Victory Giant Technology (VGT) has become a member.
"VGT is excited to be joining the HDP User Group and participating in key projects. VGT is considered a pioneer and the leading PCB manufacturer utilizing Industry 4.0 techniques in automating the PCB manufacturing process. The company has invested in some of the industry's most leading-edge equipment and technologies for producing high aspect ratio PTH and multi-buildup HDI products. The company is also focused on sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. We believe we can bring an automated high-volume production perspective to the consortium," said Daniel Wong, COO at VGT.
"I am pleased to welcome VGT to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in printed circuit board technology will contribute significantly to several of our projects, especially those focused on high-density PCBs", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About VGT
Victory Giant Technology (Chinese name Sheng Hong) was established in 2003 in Huizhou, Guangdong, China.
The company currently has a production capacity of over 7.5 million square feet per month and owns the PCB industry's first high-volume Industry 4.0 Smart Factory. With a high level of process automation and an AI-based production management system, the factory can produce PCBs from 2-40 layers very competitively and in much shorter lead times. VGT is also a green manufacturing benchmark enterprise in the PCB industry. With a foundation for implementing energy-saving and carbon-reduction work, strengthening energy-saving management, promoting clean production, eliminating outdated technology and equipment, and vigorously developing new technologies. The products are mainly applied in the fields of telecom, network infrastructure, mobile devices, IoT, consumer digital, medical, automotive, and aerospace.
VGTPCB, Inc. is a subsidiary of Victory Giant Technology, with an office in San Jose, CA, and a sales rep network throughout the USA. It provides local technical support and service to US companies looking for a gateway to lower-cost manufacturing in China. In addition, the company has a dedicated NPI team that can support NPI programs with 3 to 10 day Quick Turn delivery of PCBs for our customers. The company has a dedicated R&D center on the corporate campus focused on developing new, enabling technologies.
Victory Giant Technology is a publicly-traded company and listed in the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300476).
Visit the Victory Giant website at http://en.shpcb.com/
About HDP
HDP User Group (http://www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.
For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at http://www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at madanj@hdpug.org, phone number +1 561.501.1567.
