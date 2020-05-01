SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Jewelry (www.highpointjewelry.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced changes in its executive management.
The company, which was previously known as GENIFER M Jewelry, recently rebranded to become High Point Jewelry. Glenn Murray, Co-Founder and Creative Director, said the name change and rebranding was designed to help the company connect with a wider range of customers and open up new avenues of distribution.
"Our previous brand spoke to a lot of people within a small demographic," Murray said. "As we matured, we recognized the need to move in new directions, attract new customers, and to redefine our brand to become relevant to a larger population."
To help facilitate the changes, Pam Donner, formerly CFO, moves to CEO. Kelly Arnold, formerly Controller, moves to CFO.
Pam Donner is well known for her work in real estate, retailing, court receivership, and the cannabis industry. She has managed or owned a number of successful ventures, including large multi-state operations and leading regional companies, and has helped grow premier brands throughout multiple sectors. She was named one of the most powerful woman in the cannabis industry by Cannabis Business Executive, and one of America's finest entrepreneurs by Business Management News.
Kelly Arnold is an experienced financial professional with decades of relevant expertise. She has worked closely with Donner for almost a decade and has been instrumental in helping guide the growth and financial management of numerous successful companies.
Genifer Murray, who was a co-founder of GENIFER M Jewelry, is no longer with the company.
"I am thrilled about the management changes and our new direction," Glenn Murray said. "Our line of jewelry reflects our nature and our heritage: It is fun, breezy, and attractive, and designed for uncommon individuals that appreciate the finer things in life, have a sense of style, and an adventurous, zestful nature."
For information on High Point Jewelry, call: 480-629-4951, or visit: www.HighPointJewelry.com.
ABOUT US:
HIGH POINT JEWELRY is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company.
The collection is featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, and Forbes. Company executives were named "America's Finest Entrepreneurs" and "Power Women of Cannabis."
CONNECT:
Facebook: facebook.com/HighPointJewelry
Instagram: instagram.com/highpointjewelry
Twitter: bit.ly/HighPointTwitter
MEDIA:
Innovation Agency
hello@inov8.us