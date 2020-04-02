STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Ridge Brands Co. ("High Ridge Brands" or the "Company"), today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale transactions under which an affiliate of Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo") has completed the acquisition of the oral care business, and an affiliate of Tengram Capital Partners ("Tengram Capital") has completed the acquisition of the hair care and skin cleansing business.
"We are pleased to complete these value-maximizing sales to two buyers who bring significant resources and experience helping brands build on their strong foundations," said Patricia Lopez, High Ridge Brands' Chief Executive Officer and President. "We have worked closely with both Perrigo and Tengram to ensure a seamless transition for our customers and consumers. I would also like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers throughout this process."
As previously announced on February 24, 2020, following a comprehensive sales process and a competitive auction conducted under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, an affiliate of Perrigo and an affiliate of Tengram Capital have agreed to consideration that includes a cash payment to High Ridge Brands of $120.5 million and the assumption by the buyers of working capital and substantially all go-forward liabilities of the businesses. With the completion of the sale transaction, the court-supervised sale process has concluded.
About High Ridge Brands
High Ridge Brands, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is one of the largest independent branded personal care companies in the United States by unit volume, with a mission to craft extraordinary experiences for savvy consumers. Today, High Ridge Brands has a portfolio of over thirteen trusted brands, serving primarily North American skin cleansing, hair care and oral care markets, including Zest®, Alberto VO5®, REACH®, Firefly®, Dr. Fresh®, Coast®, White Rain®, LA Looks®, Zero Frizz®, Rave®, Salon Grafix®, Binaca® and Thicker Fuller Hair®. In addition, the Company has relationships with leading entertainment properties through which it has a portfolio of licenses such as Star Wars, Batman, Spiderman, Hello Kitty, and Transformers. The Company operates an asset-light model, outsourcing its manufacturing needs, and has approximately 140 employees. For more information, please visit www.highridgebrands.com.
High Ridge Brands Media Contact:
Meaghan Repko / Leigh Parrish / Dan Moore
Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449