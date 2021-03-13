PORTLAND, Ore., March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning March 8, Andrew Howell will lead Highlands Pacific Northwest office, overseeing operations activities throughout the organization, ensuring the development and implementation of coordinated efforts to continue the successful expansion of new business and the Highland brand throughout the Pacific Northwest Region. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in multi-facets of the roofing industry, and as a Senior Project Manager for the past 4 years here at Highland, Andrew's working knowledge of all phases of operations qualifies him to meet the daily challenges of a dynamic region where critical thinking, constant problem solving, and teamwork are essential to a successful outcome.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to continue to build a company that believes in the people that work for it. Taking the PNW office to the next level means developing the processes and procedures that work best for the region. That means meeting the challenges of the local environment, managing employees and building teams that produce great results, and fine-tuning procedures and protocols that keep the job site safe for our craftsman as well as our clients," said Howell.
Andrew comes from a long line of roofing contractors; his uncle and his grandfather were both masters of our trade, and Andrew is no different. Prior to joining Highland Commercial Roofing, Andrew was a highly successful branch manager for ABC Supply and ran the Portland, OR branch with a successful track record.
Highland Commercial Roofing started business in 1991 serving a select group of local clienteles in Southern California. Since then it has grown its business extensively throughout the pacific and southwest serving clients from as far north as Washington and east through Nevada and Arizona. Today, Highland continues to grow in its reach and regions of operation, as well as in its business size, structure and associates.
Highland's success comes from a company-wide belief in a job well done. They are fully commitment to their employees, and knowing that each of them are the reason they can stand behind every roof and installation no matter the size or scope with 100 percent confidence. Highland employees are craftsman, technicians, planners, estimators and professionals of the highest caliber, they are the Highland Difference.
