TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The number and potency of highly potent drug substances are increasing. Formulators working with highly potent APIs are challenged to ensure the safety of personnel during development and manufacturing and healthcare workers and patients when using the final drug products. That means addressing potential issues with the homogeneity of the formulation, drug content analysis, and proper handling.
In the manufacture of highly potent compounds, special consideration needs to be given to the technical and organizational controls that will ensure operator safety and minimize cross-contamination risks. Understanding product classification and the heightened complexity of transfer and manufacturing is critical to the success of bringing these highly potent medicines to patients in need.
Pfizer CentreOne's OSD experts discuss key consideration highly potent oral solids (HPOSD) focusing on three key challenges faced during development and manufacture. Discover more about the challenges and considerations when developing and manufacturing your HPOSD and sign up for this webcast.
Join experts from the Pfizer Ascoli site, Valeria Giannelli, High Active Team Manager; Francesco Pastore, Plant Logistics Manager; and Angelo Pisetta, Process and Technical Skills Advisor; along with Dimitris Tsimachidis, Senior Sales Manager at, Pfizer CentreOne, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Highly Potent Oral Solids: Challenges and Considerations.
