CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that it has named financial services industry veteran and CNBC contributor Stephanie Link to a new executive role, Chief Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Link will be responsible for growing and expanding Hightower's Investment Solutions group, which provides Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services, model portfolios, separately management accounts (SMAs), investment research and due diligence to Hightower advisors seeking support with portfolio construction and strategy.
Ms. Link was most recently the senior managing director and head of global equities research at Nuveen, where she co-managed the CREF Stock Variable Annuity Portfolio with $170 billion in assets, managed her own US Core portfolio with $3.7 billion in assets and oversaw 33 investment professionals who collectively managed $40 billion. Prior to joining Nuveen, Ms. Link spent six years as Chief Investment Officer at The Street and was co-portfolio manager of Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust. She also spent 10 years as managing director of institutional sales and director of research at Prudential Equity Group.
With nearly 30 years' experience managing money, conducting research and building strong relationships, Ms. Link is frequently sought out by the media to provide commentary on financial topics. She is a long-time contributor to CNBC, where she regularly serves as guest host on The Closing Bell, The Halftime Report and Squawk Box.
"I have been watching the independent advisory space in the last 10 years, reviewing their offerings, strategies and competitive dynamic. Hightower stood out among the rest as an entrepreneurial and forward-thinking firm with a significant growth trajectory," said Ms. Link. "It's truly an honor to be joining Hightower. I look forward to getting to know each advisory practice and finding new ways to help them drive assets and profitability, grow their businesses and offer differentiated services to clients."
As Hightower's Chief Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager, Ms. Link will be a member of the Hightower Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to CEO Bob Oros. She will lead Hightower's Investment Solutions group, an internal segment of the firm made up of seven professionals with credentials such as CFA, CIMA and CMT who support Hightower advisors with portfolio consulting, model portfolios, research, analysis, investment due diligence, asset manager events and investment forums. She will further develop the team's capabilities while also running her own portfolio, with a proven track record, which will be offered to Hightower advisors as an option for their clients.
Advisors can tap the Hightower Investment Solutions group just for research, or to completely outsource all or part of their investment management functions through the OCIO program. The group's analysts and portfolio managers focus on a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income/capital markets, alternative investments and insurance solutions.
"Stephanie's exemplary communication skills, history of leadership in growth environments and deep knowledge of investment management make her a perfect fit for this new role," said Bob Oros, Hightower CEO. "We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to supporting her as she builds out the Investment Solutions group's capabilities to catalyze growth in our advisory businesses."
