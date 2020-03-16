AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strattam Capital, a private equity firm that invests in independent, founder-led technology companies, today announced the promotion of Hilary Fleischer to Partner. Ms. Fleischer joined Strattam during the firm's launch in 2014, prior to its first investment or fund, and in that time has developed and led several successful platform investments and add-on acquisitions.
"We are thrilled to announce Hilary's promotion," said Bob Morse, Founding Manager Partner, Strattam Capital. "Since joining the firm in 2014, Hilary has been a thought leader both within the firm and across the portfolio company boards on which she serves."
"With over a decade of experience, Hilary's investment acumen and industry knowledge are widely recognized," added Bill Pade, Chairman of Strattam Capital. "Hilary continues to play a key role both identifying and executing exceptional opportunities with founders and CEOs, connecting them with the people, process and scale to help their organizations reach their potential."
Ms. Fleischer currently sits on the boards of Blacksmith Applications, Contegix and SSB, and is based in Strattam's San Francisco office.
"Hilary embodies the Strattam approach to working with its portfolio companies, providing thoughtful strategic and tactical support whenever we need it, as we have more than doubled the business," said Mike Banville, CEO, SSB. "It has been a real pleasure having Hilary and Strattam as our partner for the past two years."
"We have been working with Hilary since the beginning of our partnership with Strattam almost 5 years ago," said Paul Wietecha, President and CEO, Blacksmith Applications. "Over that time, Hilary has become an integral part of our Blacksmith team and an invaluable resource we turn to for guidance and perspective. She consistently engages on our business with passion and a focus on our mutual success. Her promotion is well-deserved, and we congratulate her on this most significant career milestone."
Prior to joining Strattam, Ms. Fleischer worked as an Associate at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., where she was responsible for private equity due diligence, deal execution, and portfolio company oversight. Prior to working with KKR, she was an Analyst at Lazard, focused on mergers & acquisitions. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where she serves on the Leadership Council of the Jerome Fisher Program in Management & Technology, and she earned her MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
About Strattam
Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent, B2B software technology companies outside of Silicon Valley. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. We believe in aligning with founders before signing, via our 5-Point Plan process, to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.