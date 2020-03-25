NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces May 6, 2020 as the managed bid deadline for a former luxury addiction treatment/rehabilitation facility in Waelder, Texas, in the Austin-Houston-San Antonio area. Built between 2005-2012, the property and permanent structures of the ranch alone were recently appraised at $4.4 million, exclusive of the substantial personal property, furniture, fixtures and equipment (all of which is included in the sale).
This facility formerly operated as Beyond the Storm, a treatment/rehabilitation center that was rated #2 on Addiction Resource's list of "9 Best Alcohol and Drug Detox Centers in the U.S." as it provided lavish detox and treatment services to athletes, executives, and other professionals. This fully furnished, well-equipped facility offers 20 double-occupancy guest suites complete with en suite bathrooms throughout four guest lodges. The facility's main lodge features an enormous granite and stone bar, an indoor dining area that seats over 50 people, a fully equipped professional commercial kitchen, and an expansive covered patio that can easily accommodate groups of over 100 people. Amenities found throughout the main lodge include a regulation professional shuffleboard table, billiards, ping-pong, multiple large flat-screened televisions, an integrated sound system, and a floor-to-ceiling double-sided stone fireplace. Additional property highlights include a state-of-the-art, eight-station sporting clays shooting range, 400-yard pistol and rifle range, stocked fishing pond, workout studio, outdoor swimming pool with hot tub and cabana, versatile conference center, climate-controlled storage facility, shoreside gazebo with climate-controlled partial kitchen and bathroom, welcome center/front office, two firepits, and on-site staff accommodations. The rehabilitation licenses associated with this property are current and have the possibility to be transferred to a purchaser. With its convenient location to three of the 12 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. (each said city containing their own international airport), the property is also ideally suited for a variety of other uses, including a wedding/special event venue, boutique hotel/resort, multi-use corporate facility/organization retreat, high-end dude ranch, upscale RV park, luxury bed and breakfast, extended-family compound, church camp, or even a personal retreat.
Designed as an exclusive, completely private retreat for its guests, the property is set on 70± high-fenced acres, away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Offering the best of both worlds, the property achieves a level of serenity that is elusive in today's world yet is situated within an hour's drive from one of the nation's trendiest, fastest growing cities. Known for its outstanding food, great live music venues, superb topography, exceptional recreational activities and friendly locals, it is understandable that, according to Austin's Chamber of Commerce, the city's population growth from 2007 to 2017 was 34.1%, which was 15.3% higher than the overall population growth of Texas and 26.1% higher than the overall population growth of the U.S. In addition to being known as the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin also attracts over 27.4 million domestic visitors every year with world-renowned attractions and events, such as the Austin City Limits Music Festival, South by Southwest and the Circuit of The Americas.
Just under 45 miles northwest of the guest ranch, on the outskirts of Austin, the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) racetrack annually attracts over 1 million people from all over the world. Every year this racetrack hosts The United States Grand Prix, the only Formula 1 race in the nation, a sport that has been labeled the most popular annual spring sporting series worldwide. Through tourism and annual operations, COTA has had a cumulative economic impact of $5 billion on Austin's metropolitan area since it began in 2010.
Steve Madura, Senior Vice President at Hilco Real Estate, said, "As a fully furnished facility with an impressive host of indoor and outdoor amenities, the possibilities of what the next buyer can do with this property are truly endless." He continued, "The ranch is a special place that is a world away from the hectic pace of life yet is within a short drive to three major U.S. cities, offering world-class cultural, dining, entertainment and transportation options that are second to none. It is no wonder why this area of the country has experienced stratospheric growth over the past ten years." To conclude, Madura added, "Now as part of the bankruptcy, the ability to acquire this exceptional, turnkey property may just be one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that buyers will not want to pass up!"
The managed bid deadline is Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. (CT). Offers must be delivered to the offices of Hilco Real Estate on or before 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. Interested buyers can submit their bids via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 320, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to smadura@hilcoglobal.com. For further information, please contact Steve Madura at (847) 504- 2478 or smadura@hilcoglobal.com.
For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.
For more information about this or other properties available for sale, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com.
About Hilco Real Estate
Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.
