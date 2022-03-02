COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hill & Smith Inc. applauds and fully supports the incredible work of the ATSS Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA). Founded in 1988, the ATSS Foundation's mission is to promote roadway safety through charitable giving and public awareness programs, plus supporting families of fallen or permanently disabled workers. The need for funds is paramount to continue their goal to make zero roadway deaths a reality. To help support this worthy cause, Hill & Smith Inc. donated a Smart Cushion® TL-3 Crash Attenuator to be auctioned off to the highest bidder with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Foundation. The auction ran from January 19 – February 2, 2022, with the winning bid going to Dale Cooper from D&M Traffic Services in Santa Clara, California for $28,000.
"We were eager to run this auction in support of the Foundation to bring awareness to their important cause and raise funds for roadway worker families affected by unspeakable loss. We couldn't be happier with the success of the auction, the partnership with the Foundation, and the auction winner, D&M Traffic Services," says Gary Lallo, President and CEO of Hill & Smith Inc.
Lori Diaz, Director of the ATSS Foundation, thanked Hill & Smith Inc. for conducting the auction and donating the proceeds.
"We appreciate the support of companies such as Hill & Smith that share our vision and support our mission to advance roadway safety and to support the families whose lives are forever changed by work zone tragedies," Diaz said. "Hill & Smith's generosity in auctioning this roadway safety item and donating all proceeds helps us with important programs like the Roadway Worker Memorial Scholarship, which assists the dependents of roadway workers killed or permanently disabled in work zone incidents. It also supports youth programs, the National Work Zone Memorial, and the Marty Weed Engineering Scholarship. Most of all, efforts such as the Hill & Smith auction help spread the word about The ATSS Foundation and its efforts to advance roadway safety and work toward the day when we have no more work zone tragedies and no more deaths on our roadways."
The auction winner, Dale Cooper, was publicly announced with a check presentation to the ATSS Foundation at the ATSSA Convention and Traffic Expo in Tampa, Florida on February 13th.
To learn more about holding an auction or other ways to give to the ATSS Foundations, please visit their website at https://foundation.atssa.com.
Hill & Smith Inc. is a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, headquartered in the United Kingdom, and is a member of the HS Roads & Security business segment. Hill and Smith Holdings PLC is an international group with leading positions in the niche markets of infrastructure and galvanizing. Hill & Smith Inc. is an industry leading American-based manufacturer of a wide range of transportation safety products, including the MASH-compliant impact attenuator, the Smart Cushion®, the MASH-compliant portable steel barrier, Zoneguard®, and the Work Area Protection product lines of Smart Work Zone Systems, message and arrow boards, and traffic control products.
Media Contact
Katie Whitling, Hill & Smith Inc, 6143406294, katie.whitling@hillandsmith.com
SOURCE Hill & Smith Inc.