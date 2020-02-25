HILL_ROM_HOLDINGS_INC_LOGO.jpg
CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC), will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Barbara Bodem, Hillrom's chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  

The live audio webcast can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through June 10, 2020.

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION








Investor Relations




Contact:

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

Contact:

Lorna Williams, Executive


President, Corporate


Director, Investor Relations and


Development, Strategy and


Strategy


Investor Relations



Phone:

312-819-9387

Phone:

312-233-7799

Email:

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com

Email:

lorna.williams@hillrom.com





Media




Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications



Phone:

312-819-7268



Email:

howard.karesh@hillrom.com



