ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood hired Lafe Metz as Associate General Counsel based in the Allentown office. Metz has been a tax and real estate attorney for over 20 years.  He worked for Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC for 16 years, where he focused on commercial real estate transactions, finance, land use, development and leasing, with emphasis on tax-advantaged transactions, incentives and financing.

Gary Frederick is executive vice president and market leader for Hillwood's Northeast region of the United States.  He said, "Lafe is a critical addition to our in-house team as we expand our land holdings across the region to serve our customers.  His reputation and expertise make him an ideal fit for Hillwood."

About Hillwood 

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 237.8M S.F. across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood also pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 123.6M S.F. for future development.  Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as other developers, to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands of evolving markets.

For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., visit Hillwood.com

HILLWOOD MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Cheek +1 972 220 2965

jennifer.cheek@hillwood.com

 

