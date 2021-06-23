(PRNewsfoto/Hilton Software)

(PRNewsfoto/Hilton Software)

 By Hilton Software

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Software has been awarded a prime contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to continue providing exceptional multi-platform world-wide mobile solutions and data development. The contract has an anticipated period of performance of three years.

"We are tremendously honored to have the confidence of NGA in continuing to develop multi-platform software solutions and data," said Dr. Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Hilton Software. "The Aeronautical Mobile Application supports the United States Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Government Foreign Partners with leading edge mobile technologies and geospatial navigation data. This contract reaffirms the partnership, solutions, and services that Hilton Software has been providing NGA for almost a decade."

For additional information, visit our website: www.hiltonsoftware.com

About Hilton Software

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Hilton Software is the market-leader in the development of multi-platform mobile aviation solutions for General Aviation, Commercial, and Military operations. Hilton Software is a prime contractor for the United States Department of Defense and the United States Department of Transportation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilton-software-wins-nga-contract-for-mobile-and-data-development-301318099.html

SOURCE Hilton Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.