SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiPaaS Inc., a healthcare technology company delivering AI-powered Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and CMS Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) Interoperability products, announced today that it has entered an OEM agreement with Neo4j®, the leader in graph technology, to use its graph database capabilities to help accelerate HiPaaS Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Interoperability implementations.
Several HiPaaS customers already utilize Neo4j. With this expanded relationship, HiPaaS is poised to increase the functionality and value it provides the healthcare industry in both the payer and provider markets. Neo4j provides an enterprise-level graph database to map the complex healthcare structures like EDI, HL7 and FHIR. With HiPaaS developed on Neo4j, healthcare data can now grow horizontally and vertically. Provisioning new data sets or adding fields is simple and scales to massive data sets without impact on query performance.
The power of Neo4j's graph database technology and its flexibility combined with HiPaaS healthcare data management, visualization, and predictive modeling capabilities together address the ever-changing complexities of today's healthcare environment. HiPaaS's implementation team has already helped some of today's top healthcare companies realize the benefits of their EDI products, and in-stream/real-time predictive modeling. This agreement improves the opportunity to deliver these benefits to their customers in a productive and high-value manner.
"The healthcare industry's information structure has been tested to the maximum during this pandemic," said Matt Connon, VP of Global Indirect Sales at Neo4j. "Neo4j's graph capabilities together with HiPaaS ensure that healthcare providers and insurers can keep up with evolving legislation and policy and at the same time be ready for automations at scale."
"Neo4j's Graph Database Platform is the future of healthcare data modeling and abstracting its multi-layered complexities. Our prebuilt graph EDI, HL7 and FHIR models help us to quickly enable healthcare solutions for our customers," said Sandeep Deokule, CEO, HiPaaS Inc. "We are no longer worried about ever changing nature of healthcare data, but are focused on generating greater value from the data for our customers."
About HiPaaS Inc.
HiPaaS Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. Originally, HiPaaS was part of DevCool Inc, and in 2017, HiPaaS was launched to address interoperability and data analytics issues within the Healthcare industry.
