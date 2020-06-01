NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that Hiroshi Masaki has been appointed to the board of directors for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its U.S. banking subsidiary, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., effective immediately.
Mr. Masaki is the Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Operating Officer-International, Deputy Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Business Unit, and Head of the Planning Office for Asia for MUFG Bank, Ltd. He previously served as the Executive Officer and Head of the Planning Office for Asia for MUFG Bank, Ltd. Based in Singapore, he has been responsible for managing the safety and soundness of the bank's branch operations — which includes risk, compliance, and regulatory matters — across 17 markets in South-east Asia, East Asia (excluding China), South Asia (including India) and Oceania.
Mr. Masaki has more than 25 years of experience with MUFG in corporate banking and strategic planning for global business. In 2004, he moved from Japan to New York branch and was there for eight years, first with its Japanese Corporate Banking Department. He later joined the U.S. Corporate Banking Division, Strategic Planning Group of Headquarters for the Americas where he helped expand the U.S. Corporate Banking business. Mr. Masaki has played key roles in MUFG's global inorganic growth strategy in Asia. He was a core member of the bank's acquisition project in Thailand, Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) in 2013. Mr. Masaki led the integration of the banks in 2015 and later became General Manager of Krungsri Strategic Office.
In 2016, after MUFG forged a strategic alliance with Philippines' Security Bank Corporation (SBC), Mr. Masaki was seconded to SBC to facilitate business development opportunities between the two banks. Before his appointment in Singapore, he was the Senior Vice President and Deputy Head of SBC's Alliance Segment. Mr. Masaki graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration at the Yokohama National University in Yokohama, Japan.
"The addition of Hiro to our board comes at a critical time in MUFG's journey, particularly in terms of maintaining strong connectivity to our Asian operations and leveraging the global strength of the company," said Kazuo Koshi, Executive Chairman. "I'm confident that Hiro's depth of experience across the MUFG family, especially with our partner banks, will be incredibly valuable to the board and the firm."
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation
The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $393.3 billion at March 31, 2020. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.7 billion at March 31, 2020. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.
