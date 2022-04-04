New roles and responsibilities to fuel global presence, growth, and customer value
IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a global systems integrator with leading capabilities in Microsoft solutions and technologies, announced two executive promotions to accelerate its global evolution and better meet multi-national market demands. Effectively immediately, President and North American Chief Operating Officer Tom Galambos assumes the role of President and Global Chief Operating Officer, while Chief Technology Officer Jerry Hawk steps into the North American Chief Operating Officer position.
"Today's announcement shifts our organizational structure so that we can focus on elevating our global presence and amplifying our ability to serve customers at global scale," said Hitachi Solutions America Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hideji Morita. "Tom's vision and leadership and Jerry's business and technology acumen are the perfect combination to strengthen the company so we can respond faster to global challenges while continuing to drive deep, enterprise-wide value for customers. I have the highest confidence in Tom, Jerry, and the rest of our outstanding global team, and look forward to partnering with them to ensure continued success for the company now and in the future."
Tom Galambos will continue as President of Hitachi Solutions America, expanding his responsibilities to include those of the newly created Global Chief Operating Officer role reporting directly to Hitachi Solutions America Chairman and CEO Hideji Morita. In this strategic position, he will concentrate on building global growth and opportunities, aligning all Hitachi Solutions America regional businesses and resources, and increasing global execution. Galambos is a 10-year company veteran and has nearly three decades of experience developing business models and operations around the world. He has led North America for the last five years, successfully navigating the unprecedented times while building and growing a committed, world-class team that delivers award-winning business transformation with tangible customer value.
"I'm ready to take the company to the next level — to compete and win — on the global stage as a top Microsoft GSI," said Tom Galambos, president and global COO, Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "Leveraging the breadth of Hitachi Ltd. capabilities, uniting our voice, expanding our reach, and optimizing our skills and services will not only strengthen our enterprise-ready position, grow mindshare with Microsoft, and create opportunity for internal and external growth, it will also allow us to truly meet the needs of our multi-national customers."
Jerry Hawk fills the vacated North American Chief Operating Officer role, and reports directly to Galambos. In this position, he is charged with deepening the company's industry capabilities and expertise; expanding the services, solutions, and technologies portfolio; ensuring continuing alignment with Microsoft's go-to-market field strategy; and growing Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure cloud market share. Hawk joined Hitachi Solutions through the acquisition of Capax Global, the technology platform services organization he founded in 2006. As Chief Technology Officer for the past four years, Hawk has guided Hitachi Solutions' technology strategy and roadmap, establishing the company as one of Microsoft's most comprehensive global partners.
"While we're making changes to leaders and roles to better meet market challenges and position us for continued growth, our operating model, culture, focus, and strategy remain the same. That's because these core pillars have created a solid organizational foundation and established us as a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure solutions," said Jerry Hawk, COO North America, Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "I'm excited to build on that amazing momentum and continue to accelerate our abilities to drive data and business system modernization that results in value-based outcomes for customers."
About Hitachi Solutions America
Hitachi Solutions is a global systems integrator with leading capabilities in Microsoft solutions and technologies. Our skilled professionals combine advisory services, industry and technology expertise, and implementation excellence that encompass our customers' people, processes, business applications, and technologies to support and accelerate their data and business system modernization initiatives. For more information visit global.hitachi-solutions.com.
About Hitachi Solutions
Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.
