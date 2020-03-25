CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC announces the appointment of two new members to the HITEC Corporate Advisory Board. Joining the HITEC Corporate Advisory Board are:
- Francisco Trejo, Managing Director, Digital Products at United Airlines
- Salvador Segura, Director of Business Programs, Field Capability Services at Microsoft
HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of Hispanic senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology.
The purpose of the HITEC Corporate Advisory Board is to help and support HITEC's broader organizational mission by serving as HITEC evangelists and ambassadors in the community and across the technology industry, and by functioning as advisors to the HITEC Board of Directors, Executive Committee and HITEC Staff providing strategic guidance and counsel on areas of growth and improvement.
"It is with great privilege that I accept this appointment to HITEC's Corporate Advisory Board. I can't wait to further deepen my relationship with HITEC and its mission of helping tomorrow's technology leaders today," shared Francisco Trejo, Managing Director, Digital Products at United Airlines. "It's a truly special organization and I look forward to doing my part to help it continue on its path towards greater success. I would like to thank United Airlines and the HITEC Team for this unique opportunity."
"I am delighted, excited, and deeply honored to join the HITEC Corporate Advisory Board. I look forward, in this new capacity, to continue helping with all the work and initiatives in support of our mission," said Salvador Segura, Director of Business Programs at Microsoft.
HITEC remains committed to being the leading organization for Hispanics in technology and innovation and to helping build the next generation of Hispanic technology executives.
"I'm excited about all of the things we will accomplish together with the addition of our new board members," said HITEC President, Omar Duque. "Having these accomplished leaders on our advisory board gives us the opportunity for new insight and guidance on how to best further our mission to inspire, grow and connect the next generation of Hispanic technology executives and leaders," said Duque.