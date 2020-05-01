CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce Google Cloud has joined the HITEC community as a Gold-level Corporate Partner. This partnership highlights Google Cloud's commitment to advancing diversity and to working collaboratively to develop the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.
HITEC is the leading executive leadership organization for Hispanics in technology. HITEC's vision is to connect, inspire, and grow influential Hispanic technology executives while developing the next generation of leaders.
"We're honored to welcome Google Cloud to the HITEC Familia," said Omar Duque, HITEC President. "We are excited to partner with an organization that has such an impactful footprint in the technology industry that will collaborate with us to share best practices and resources for talent growth and facilitate connections with the best and brightest Hispanic executives in technology."
"Google Cloud is proud to partner with HITEC in our shared commitment to building and supporting teams that are representative of our global community," said Carlos Granda, VP, Customer Success, Google Cloud and a 2019 HITEC 100 recipient. "I'm looking forward to Google Cloud and HITEC's ongoing collaboration and I am excited to further support Hispanic executives and businesses through this partnership."
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.
About HITEC:
Founded to increase Hispanic representation in the diversity-challenged technology industry, HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and technology-centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas. HITEC enables business and professional growth for its members and fills the executive pipeline with the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.