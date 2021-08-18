BEACON, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hivecell, the Edge-as-a-Service company, and Hasty, the leading end-to-end platform for vision AI, today announced a partnership that will be deployed on-premise and used in hyper security-sensitive environments for high-stakes vision AI applications. By leveraging the two solutions, organizations can more efficiently make relevant, data-driven decisions at the edge.
Hivecell is the premiere Platform-as-a-Service for edge computing, offering simple, scalable solutions that take the compute power out of the cloud and place it at the true edge. Edge computing solves the latency, bandwidth and delay problems that occur when organizations rely solely on the cloud, enabling businesses to deploy compute power to thousands of locations outside of data centers.
Hasty's unified agile ML platform allows companies to make vision AI a core competency with its tool, enabling customers to navigate through the entire machine learning workflow. To aid the company's strategic priorities and digital transformation efforts, instead of transporting large amounts of data to the cloud, Hasty will offer power at the edge from a single packaged solution deployed on the Hivecell platform.
"Due to increasing competition, high-end manufacturers and producers are under pressure to differentiate their products to gain market share and build new revenue streams. On its own, Hasty's solution resolves many challenges of machine learning," said Jeffrey Ricker, CEO at Hivecell. "By combining our two platforms, customers will now have a fully on-premise deployment solution. We're excited to partner with Hasty to expand their services to the edge use-cases and new industries."
"Our goal is to help our users implement a 'vision AI Flywheel,' where this self-learning system can deliver a reliable, robust value-added service for their clients," said Tristan Rouillard, CEO at Hasty. "Working with Hivecell is exciting because we remove a critical roadblock in deploying this Flywheel to the edge. Together, we can reduce our customers' time to market from months to weeks or even days."
About Hivecell
Hivecell is the Edge-as-a-Service company redefining the category of edge computing with easy-to-deploy, future-proofed, technology agnostic solutions empowering companies to scale infinitely and save massive amounts of resources in their management and processing of big data. It takes compute power out of the data center and places it at the true edge, enabling companies to efficiently manage thousands of remote locations without the use of a huge IT team and at 50 percent of the cost of traditional cloud providers. To learn more visit, http://www.hivecell.com.
About Hasty
Hasty was founded in Berlin in 2018 by engineers who wanted to make it easier, faster, and cheaper to get vision AI into production environments. Having worked on a broad range of AI projects for the German manufacturer space, the team had to learn the hard way that there was a tool stack missing to reliably create vision AI solutions.
Today, the startup takes care of all the distractions and roadblocks for visionAI teams. With their unique combination of automating the annotation and the data-quality assurance process, as well as offering model building capabilities, all under one roof, the platform enables a new, agile ML-process – sky-rocketing the success rate of Vision AI teams.
Hasty secured funding led by the industry-leading VC Shasta Ventures, accompanied by the German IT VC coparion and iRobot, and currently works together with over 3,000 Vision AI teams around the world — from Fortune500 companies over well-established research institutions to SMEs. Forbes labeled Hasty one of the 30 most promising ML startups 2021 in the DACH region, and AppliedAI Initiative - UnternehmerTum as one of the most promising startups in the German AI landscape.
