NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been selected as U.S. PR Agency of Record for HMD Global, the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets.
5WPR supported the U.S. launch for the latest Nokia phone, driving widespread awareness through an innovative virtual campaign including briefings, at-home unboxings and review units, a virtual event, and partnerships. Further, the 5WPR technology team will be responsible for a strategic product public relations plan, including media relations, continued event planning, reviews, unit seeding and long-term strategy.
"HMD Global is an innovative, worldwide-leader in the mobile industry," said 5WPR President of the Corporate and Technology Practice, Matthew Caiola. "5WPR is excited to be chosen by HMD Global to lead its U.S. efforts, and we look forward to executing great work in support of the Nokia phones brand."
5WPR's technology practice consists of seasoned experts in the highly-competitive and specialized technology PR space. Over the years, the team has worked on an array of clients ranging from innovative startups to globally recognized brands, and everything in between covering mergers & acquisitions, IPOS, launches, crisis communications support, digital marketing and more. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with media, influencers, bloggers and celebrities, and provides integrated PR support for clients around the globe.
About HMD Global
Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.
