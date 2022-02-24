(PRNewsfoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMH (Nasdaq: HMHC), a learning technology company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results:





Three Months Ended December 31,





Years Ended December 31,



(in millions of dollars)



2021 1





2020 1





Change





2021 1





2020 1





Change



Net sales



$

179





$

141







26.7

%



$

1,051





$

840







25.0

%

Change in deferred revenue





(47)







(48)







(3.0)

%





59







58







2.1

%

Billings 2





132







93







42.0

%





1,110







899







23.5

%

Impairment charge for goodwill











17





NM













279





NM



(Loss) income from continuing operations





(46)







(88)







47.4

%





2







(471)





NM



Adjusted EBITDA 3





24







(7)





NM







270







89





NM



Pre-publication or content development costs





(14)







(10)







41.7

%





(56)







(61)







(7.7)

%

Net cash provided by operating activities





71







40







75.7

%





264







106





NM



Free cash flow 3





47







15





NM







168







(5)





NM



________________



1

All amounts exclude the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations since the first quarter of 2021.   

2

An operating measure. Please refer to "Operating Metrics" for an explanation.

3

A non-GAAP measure. Please refer to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation and reconciliation. We are unable to reconcile forward looking unlevered free cash flow without unreasonable efforts.

NM = not meaningful

Additional information regarding Q4 and full year 2021 financial results will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Conference Call:

Given the recently announced agreement for HMH to be acquired by entities affiliated with The Veritas Capital Fund VII, L.P., the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance, we have presented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and free cash flow. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by debt restructurings, fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, gains or losses on investments, non-cash charges and impairment charges, levels of depreciation or amortization, and acquisition/disposition-related activity costs, legal settlement costs, restructuring costs and integration costs. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews these metrics as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash from operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

Operating Metrics:

Billings is an operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue. Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and change in deferred revenue.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Chris Symanoskie, IRC

VP, Investor Relations

410-215-1405

Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com

Media Relations

Bianca Olson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

617-351-3841

Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com

Important Information

On February 22, 2022, HMH announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with certain affiliates of Veritas Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, for the acquisition of the Company via a tender offer. The tender offer for the outstanding shares of HMH common stock has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of HMH common stock. The solicitation and offer to buy shares of HMH common stock will only be made pursuant to the tender offer materials that Veritas intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). At the time the tender offer is commenced, Veritas will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, and HMH will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the tender offer. HMH's STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE SCHEDULE TO (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SCHEDULE 14D-9, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES THERETO. Both the tender offer statement and the solicitation/recommendation statement will be mailed to HMH's stockholders free of charge. Investors and stockholders may obtain free copies of the Schedule TO and Schedule 14D-9, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other documents filed by the parties (when available) at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, by contacting HMH's Investor Relations either by telephone at 410-215-1405 or e-mail at Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com or on HMH's website at www.hmhco.com.

 

 

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

 Consolidated Balance Sheets







December 31,



(in thousands of dollars, except share information)



2021





2020



Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

463,131





$

281,200



Accounts receivable, net of allowances





135,495







88,830



Inventories





117,469







145,553



Prepaid expenses and other assets





43,339







19,276



Assets of discontinued operations











160,053



Total current assets





759,434







694,912





















Property, plant, and equipment, net





80,445







88,801



Pre-publication costs, net





150,652







202,820



Goodwill





437,977







437,977



Other intangible assets, net





360,290







402,484



Operating lease assets





110,572







126,850



Deferred income taxes





4,997







2,415



Deferred commissions





35,083







30,659



Other assets





34,830







34,208



Total assets



$

1,974,280





$

2,021,126



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Current liabilities

















Current portion of long-term debt



$





$

19,000



Accounts payable





37,449







38,751



Royalties payable





45,166







34,765



Salaries, wages, and commissions payable





41,253







21,723



Deferred revenue





357,864







342,605



Interest payable





11,235







11,017



Severance and other charges





405







19,590



Accrued pension benefits





185







1,593



Accrued postretirement benefits





1,618







1,555



Operating lease liabilities





7,539







9,669



Other liabilities





43,297







22,912



Liabilities of discontinued operations











30,662



Total current liabilities





546,011







553,842





















Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs





317,579







624,692



Operating lease liabilities





127,426







132,014



Long-term deferred revenue





606,811







562,679



Accrued pension benefits





8,484







24,061



Accrued postretirement benefits





15,940







16,566



Deferred income taxes





21,393







16,411



Other liabilities





212







398



Total liabilities





1,643,856







1,930,663



Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity

















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020













Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized; 152,267,951 and 150,459,034 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 127,690,917 and 125,882,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively





1,523







1,505



Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at cost





(518,030)







(518,030)



Capital in excess of par value





4,931,357







4,918,542



Accumulated deficit





(4,042,252)







(4,255,830)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(42,174)







(55,724)



Total stockholders' equity





330,424







90,463



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

1,974,280





$

2,021,126



 

 

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations







(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,





Years Ended December 31,



(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share information)



2021





2020





2021





2020



Net sales



$

178,805





$

141,167





$

1,050,802





$

840,454



Costs and expenses

































Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication

   amortization





63,316







60,235







398,706







370,586



Publishing rights amortization





2,517







3,468







10,688







14,800



Pre-publication amortization





29,444







32,047







108,621







125,838



Cost of sales





95,277







95,750







518,015







511,224



Selling and administrative





106,707







102,540







445,660







442,355



Other intangible assets amortization





7,241







6,349







30,257







23,917



Impairment charge for goodwill











17,000













279,000



Restructuring/severance and other charges





2,469







98







12,349







31,874



Gain on sale of assets

















(3,661)









Operating (loss) income





(32,889)







(80,570)







48,182







(447,916)



Other income (expense)

































Retirement benefits non-service income (expense)





117







(1,039)







105







(856)



Interest expense





(8,210)







(8,753)







(34,998)







(37,931)



Interest income





25







26







77







899



Change in fair value of derivative instruments





(306)







500







(1,221)







672



Gain on investments











353







1,442







2,091



Income from transition services agreement





1,411













3,664









Loss on extinguishment of debt

















(12,505)









(Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes





(39,852)







(89,483)







4,746







(483,041)



Income tax expense (benefit) for continuing operations





6,577







(1,141)







2,686







(12,351)



(Loss) income from continuing operations





(46,429)







(88,342)







2,060







(470,690)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax











5,197







(1,005)







(9,148)



(Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax





(1,997)













212,523









(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax





(1,997)







5,197







211,518







(9,148)



Net (loss) income



$

(48,426)





$

(83,145)





$

213,578





$

(479,838)



Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders

































Basic:

































       Continuing operations



$

(0.36)





$

(0.70)





$

0.02





$

(3.75)



       Discontinued operations





(0.02)







0.04







1.66







(0.07)



       Net (loss) income



$

(0.38)





$

(0.66)





$

1.68





$

(3.82)



Diluted:

































       Continuing operations



$

(0.36)





$

(0.70)





$

0.02





$

(3.75)



       Discontinued operations





(0.02)







0.04







1.61







(0.07)



       Net (loss) income



$

(0.38)





$

(0.66)





$

1.63





$

(3.82)



Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic





127,686,147







125,867,093







127,337,815







125,455,487



Diluted





127,686,147







125,867,093







131,402,866







125,455,487



 

 

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







Years Ended December 31,



(in thousands of dollars)



2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income (loss)



$

213,578





$

(479,838)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





1,005







9,148



Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax





(212,523)









Gain on sale of assets





(3,661)









Depreciation and amortization expense





194,433







214,429



Operating lease assets, amortization and impairments





16,249







5,397



Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs





2,705







2,636



Gain on investments





(1,942)







(2,091)



Deferred income taxes





2,400







(14,355)



Stock-based compensation expense





12,217







11,160



Write-off of property, plant, and equipment





1,606









Loss on extinguishment of debt





12,505









Impairment charge for goodwill











279,000



Change in fair value of derivative instruments





1,221







(672)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

















Accounts receivable





(28,928)







32,369



Inventories





28,083







42,936



Other assets





(28,895)







(4,860)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses





18,788







(34,039)



Royalties payable and author advances, net





13,247







(18,095)



Deferred revenue





59,391







57,178



Interest payable





218







7,191



Severance and other charges





(19,185)







7,183



Accrued pension and postretirement benefits





(2,946)







3,443



Operating lease liabilities





(6,687)







(1,996)



Other liabilities





(9,090)







(9,639)



Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations





263,789







106,485



Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations





3,880







8,763



Net cash provided by operating activities





267,669







115,248



Cash flows from investing activities

















Additions to pre-publication costs





(56,210)







(60,872)



Additions to property, plant, and equipment





(39,093)







(50,940)



Proceeds from sale of business





340,593









Proceeds from sale of assets





5,000









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations





250,290







(111,812)



Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations





(647)







(459)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





249,643







(112,271)



Cash flows from financing activities

















Borrowings under revolving credit facility











150,000



Payments of revolving credit facility











(150,000)



Payments of long-term debt





(342,031)







(19,000)



Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units











(48)



Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan





410







918



Net collections under transition services agreement





6,240









Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations





(335,381)







(18,130)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





181,931







(15,153)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period





281,200







296,353



Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period



$

463,131





$

281,200



 

 

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

 Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)



Adjusted EBITDA 1 



(in thousands of dollars)







Three Months Ended December 31,





Years Ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net (loss) income from continuing operations



$

(46,429)





$

(88,342)





$

2,060





$

(470,690)



Interest expense





8,210







8,753







34,998







37,931



Interest income





(25)







(26)







(77)







(899)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes





6,577







(1,247)







2,686







(12,457)



Depreciation expense





10,533







12,492







44,867







49,874



Amortization expense





39,202







41,864







149,566







164,555



Non-cash charges—goodwill impairment











17,000













279,000



Non-cash charges—stock-compensation





3,490







2,865







12,217







11,160



Non-cash charges— (gain) loss on derivative instruments





306







(500)







1,221







(672)



Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings,

   debt or acquisitions/dispositions





29







714







895







1,080



Gain on investments





(500)







(353)







(1,942)







(2,091)



Gain on sale of assets

















(3,661)









Loss on extinguishment of debt

















12,505









Legal settlement

















2,470









Restructuring/severance and other charges





2,469







98







12,349







31,874



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



$

23,862





$

(6,682)





$

270,154





$

88,665





Free Cash Flow 1



(in thousands of dollars)







Three Months Ended December 31,





Years Ended December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities

































Net cash provided by operating activities



$

71,092





$

40,468





$

263,789





$

106,485



Cash flows from investing activities

































Additions to pre-publication costs





(14,106)







(9,953)







(56,210)







(60,872)



Additions to property, plant, and equipment





(10,421)







(15,665)







(39,093)







(50,940)



Free Cash Flow



$

46,565





$

14,850





$

168,486





$

(5,327)







1

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

 

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company

 Calculation of Billings (Unaudited)



Billings 1



(in thousands of dollars)







Three Months Ended

December 31,





Years Ended

December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net sales



$

178,805





$

141,167





$

1,050,802





$

840,454



Change in deferred revenue





(46,709)







(48,169)







59,391







58,178



Billings



$

132,096





$

92,998





$

1,110,193





$

898,632





Billings is an operating measure utilized by the Company derived as shown above.



1

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

 

