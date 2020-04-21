NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellen Archer, President of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media, announced today that Deb Brody has been promoted to Vice President and Publisher of Adult Trade, effective Monday, April 27. In this new role Brody will lead the editorial team, overseeing its fiction, nonfiction, lifestyle and Mariner trade paperback lines.
"Deb has always impressed me as a publishing executive who has strong leadership skills and a keen editorial eye for spotting trends and bringing books to market quickly," says Archer. "These are critical skills that our business will benefit from now more than ever. She's a nimble thinker and a well-respected editor and colleague. I can't think of a better person to take on the stewardship of our General Interest publishing program."
Brody joined HMH in 2016 from William Morrow/HarperCollins as editorial director of the lifestyle and culinary publishing program. Her early successes at the company include The RBG Workout, acquired after she read about the Supreme Court Justice's fitness regimen and asked Ginsburg's trainer to write the book, and Instant Pot Miracle, the first book in a bestselling, multi-million dollar cookbook franchise she negotiated with the cooking device's manufacturer.
In 2017, Brody was promoted to the role of Editor-in-Chief, broadening her editorial reports and oversight of nonfiction titles. In addition to the Instant Pot franchise, she has worked with her team on the publishing program for many of HMH's most successful bestsellers including: Mark Bittman's How to Cook Everything series, The Whole30 and Whole30 endorsed books, and lifestyle titles by Martha Stewart including The Martha Manual. Under her leadership HMH acquired the current New York Times bestseller Last Book on the Left, as well as Neal Katyal's Impeach, Antoni in the Kitchen, and forthcoming books by former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, activist Shaun King, social psychologist Amy Cuddy, Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, Buzzfeed journalist Anne Helen Peterson, and Roman Mars, host of the popular podcast 99% Invisible.
"Over the last several years as Editor-in-Chief of the nonfiction list, it's been an honor to work with the incredibly talented team at HMH, and I now look forward to working closely with editorial director Millicent Bennett to shape our fiction program," says Brody. "I am excited to move into this new role and continue the extraordinary publishing the company has always been known for, while making us a destination for diverse voices and fresh ideas."
Brody is based in HMH's New York office.
