MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the roll out of a new event in its well-established cardiovascular portfolio, Great Debates & Updates in Electrophysiology (GDU EP). This online meeting marks an expansion of the company's educational delivery and reach beyond endovascular, broadening its focus to include other important cardiovascular topics.
Taking place April 22-24, 2021, Great Debates & Updates in Electrophysiology will serve as the official meeting of EP Lab Digest, the company's long-standing and highly regarded journal for the electrophysiology community. The interactive conference will be modeled on the highly popular "Great Debates & Updates" model – a debate-style format that allows for dedicated time to engage with both faculty and other participants in Q&A, discussion, and exchange on the most controversial topics in electrophysiology to elevate the learning experience. Along with fostering important dialogue, the meeting will deliver new advances and approaches that can be implemented into practice immediately and ultimately serve to improve outcomes and patient care.
The program features 30+ expert faculty, 7.5 CME credits, 3 months of on-demand access, and a mix of clinical updates and lively debates on provocative scientific topics impacting the field, spanning from ablation techniques and atrial fibrillation to physiological pacing and the role of the APN. Event participants will have the opportunity to attend engaging debates, case presentations, panel discussions, and have questions answered by experts in the industry.
"As EP Lab Digest celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021, we are thrilled to launch Great Debates & Updates in Electrophysiology and provide EP professionals with focused educational programming centered on the most controversial topics in the field," said Bradley Knight, MD, GDU EP Course Director and Clinical Editor, EP Lab Digest. "Between clinical updates and lively debates, GDU EP is strategically designed to meet the educational needs of those involved in enhancing treatment of patients with arrhythmia."
Great Debates & Updates in Electrophysiology joins a slate of extensive, online-only educational meetings that the company is launching in 2021, including: Dermatology Week, Neurology Week, Great Debates & Updates in Women's Oncology; Great Debates & Updates in Oncology Pharmacy; EMS World Spring; and Sana Summit. These meetings, along with many of its in-person meetings converted to virtual for early 2021, will be produced on the company's proprietary VRTX virtual event platform, developed in 2020.
To register for Great Debates & Updates in Electrophysiology or to learn more, visit ep.greatdebatesandupdates.com. For press access and media inquiries, contact Kelly McCurdy at pr@hmpglobal.com.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
