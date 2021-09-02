MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced that the in-person return of its 33rd EMS World Expo taking place October 4-8 in Atlanta, Georgia, will feature accomplished author, paramedic, and EMS instructor Steve Berry, who will serve as the meeting's keynote.
Recognized as the world's largest EMS-dedicated event, EMS World Expo welcomes thousands of emergency medical technicians, nurses, and paramedics each year. With an educational program delivering more than 250 educational sessions, EMS professionals will learn about modern training techniques, technologies, and practical applications to administer the best patient care. Participants will engage with an array of distinguished speakers via eight unique educational tracks including ALS; BLS; Critical Care; Educator; Leadership; MIH/CP; Operations/Management; and Pediatrics/Geriatrics/Special Populations, with the opportunity to earn a significant number of CE credits.
EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION REACHES RECORD FOR 2021
Exhibiting for the first time this year are world-class organizations Siemens and General Motors, who join a record 300 exhibitors slated for this year's event.
"World-class medical device organizations need a world class conference to showcase their technologies to the top EMS professionals in the world. Siemens Healthineers is excited to be a part of this community," said Bryon Moore, EMS Business Development Advisor at Siemens Healthineers.
EMS World Expo 2021 sponsors include iSimulate, Zoll, Stryker, Teleflex, and Verizon. Verizon has a longstanding history of collaboration and support for the EMS community. "For more than three decades, we have partnered with first responders to ensure they have the technology they need to achieve their mission. As these needs have evolved, we've worked to deliver reliable and advanced Verizon Frontline technology for public safety professionals," said Maggie Halbach, Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Sales, Verizon Public Sector. "Right now, as EMS World Expo gets ready to kick off, we are working with partners to develop potentially life-saving technology that will aid EMS and front-line medical professionals in all areas of response, from dispatch to treatment and recovery. And this is just one example of how Verizon Frontline is working to ensure our partners in the EMS and public safety community have the network and technology they need to perform when lives are on the line."
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO CELEBRATE THE EMS COMMUNITY AND EQUIP THEM THROUGH EDUCATION
The meeting's Keynote Address, "Unmasking Pandemic Parody in Prehospital Care," will be delivered on Wednesday, October 6, at 9:30 AM EDT by Steve Berry, BA, NREMT-P, and paramedic for Southwest Teller County EMS in Colorado. With more than three decades of experience as a paramedic and EMS instructor, Mr. Berry has published 11 EMS-related cartoon books, written over 140 monthly humor columns for the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS), and provided cartoon illustrations for JEMS and EMS World Magazine. His Keynote Address will explore the intersection of emergency medicine and humor – and the value of finding light through the pandemic.
"In spite of the many challenges faced by the EMS community during the pandemic, the tenacity and selflessness displayed by our fellow first responders remain unparalleled as they consistently deliver quality care to community members in need," said Josh Hartman, NRP, Senior Vice President of Cardiovascular & Public Safety Divisions, HMP Global. "The much-anticipated return to in-person for the 2021 edition of EMS World Expo marks a wonderful opportunity to express our gratitude, celebrate the EMS community, and continue to provide practical and clinically relevant educational programming."
EMS World Expo is hosted in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT).
An Early Bird registration discount is available until Friday, September 3, 2021. For those unable to participate in person, a registration package offering a livestream of sessions via the company's proprietary VRTX event platform is available. To register or to learn more, visit emsworldexpo.com. For press access and media inquiries, contact pr@hmpglobal.com.
